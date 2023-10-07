Modern Warfare 3 beta "Detrick Guernsey" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 open beta is now live. However, many players are running into the “Connection Failed” Detrick Guernsey error, which does not allow them to log into the servers. The error is one of the oldest ones in the Call of Duty franchise, and what makes it incredibly annoying is the fact that there is no permanent solution.

The Detrick Guernsey occurs in a COD game during moments after it has launched or when the servers themselves are down and facing an issue. It’s a connectivity error that can happen from Activision’s end or if your connection itself is not stable.

While there is no permanent fix, there are, fortunately, a few workarounds that many in the community have come up with.

Today’s Modern Warfare 3 guide will go over how you can deal with the Detrick Guernsey error in the open beta.

Fixing the “Connection Failed” Detrick Guernsey error in Modern Warfare 3 open beta

As mentioned, there is no permanent solution that you can look forward to for this, however, here are some workarounds that you can try for the Modern Warfare 3 beta:

1) Check for MW3 server status

The Detrick Guernsey error can occur if the MW3 servers are down for maintenance, so you will need to check for server status and if you will be able to play the game or not. To do this, you can either check the Call of Duty’s social media pages or go to Activision’s official page.

If the fault is on the developer’s end, then Activision is more than likely to put out a statement regarding the issues that they are facing. If the servers are down, then you will have to wait for them to come back up before making your way into the open beta again.

2) Restart the game

While it might not look like much of a fix, many in the community have mentioned that restarting the game a couple of times has helped them solve most of the connectivity issues.

So if the servers are up and you are not able to log in, then restart the game a couple of times to try and fix it.

3) Wait for server load to go down

The MW3 Detrick Guernsey error can occur if the servers are overcrowded as well. So you can try waiting for the player count to go down a bit before you log in and play a match in the beta.

4) Check your internet connection

It’s also likely that the Modern Warfare 3 beta servers are stable, but your ISP (Internet Service Provider) is the one not able to connect to it. If that is the case, you can try to fix it by restarting your router. This will create a new gateway and will likely fix some of the connectivity issues you are having with the shooter.

5) Submit a support ticket

If the servers are up and you are not able to play Modern Warfare 3 beta while your friends are, then you might want to request a support ticket. All you will have to do is to make your way to Activision Support, state the problems you are having, and they will reach out to you.