Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta Packet Burst error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Call of Duty is notorious for suffering from Packet Burst errors. With Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) open beta currently live, we speculate a number of players will, unfortunately, suffer from this recurring issue once again. The issue mostly occurs due to network inconsistency, which can be traced to either server-side problems or even issues on the client side.

Players suffering from Packet Bursts will see a constant disruption being caused by de-sync, unmistakable lag, and a lot of rubberbanding. When Modern Warfare 2 launched, many players were victims of this unaddressed error. With MW3 live, this article will provide all the necessary solutions to tackle this issue with the least amount of disruption possible.

Here are a few common solutions that might help players fix this issue.

How to fix the Packet Burst error in the Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) open beta?

Expand Tweet

The Packet Burst error is generally a server-side issue in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). However, on the off-chance that this error occurs on the client (player) side, you can opt for the following solutions to recover:

1) Turn off On-Demand Texture Streaming

On-Demand Texture Streaming is a setting that allows textures to download in the background while the game is running. If you have a slower network connection, with a lack of appropriate bandwidth, there a major chance that you will start experiencing some sort of network error, if not the specified Packet Burst error.

You should switch this setting off during when playing Modern Warfare 3, ensuring an overall smoother experience in-game. This can be implemented across different platforms, including PS4, PC, Xbox, and more.

2) Check your internet connection

As discussed before, the Packet Burst error issue is network-oriented. Naturally, when an issue occurs on the client side, there must be some hiccup in a player's network settings. A simple router restart could possibly fix the entire issue. We speculate this would correct any disruption in the data flow and eventually resolve the problem.

3) Use an Ethernet cable

If you play on wifi, you will be more susceptible to packet burst errors in MW3. There is constant disruption of data flow on a wifi connection. If you can make use of an ethernet cable for your PC or console, you should opt to play the game using it.

Ethernet ensures that the network data flow between the server and the client side is seamless, provided there are no server issues plaguing the game during that moment.

4) Turn off crossplay

If you are a console player, we urge you to try turning off crossplay. This feature enables you to play Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) with gamers across different platforms. Previously, we have seen that turning this option off has worked for multiple PlayStation users.

With the option now available for Xbox users as well, turning off crossplay can possibly fix the Packet Burst issue that affects Modern Warfare 3.

If none of these options help you resolve the issue, we urge you to be patient as this could possibly be an error on the server side.

For more Modern Warfare 3 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.