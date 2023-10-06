Do you need PS Plus to play Modern Warfare 3?

The Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer beta weekend is right around the corner, and PlayStation players will have exclusive access to the first beta release of the game. However, many are curious if they need an exclusive PS Plus subscription for the beta weekend and if there will be open beta slots available during the upcoming Early Access week.

Players will find all the necessary details revolving around Modern Warfare 3 and its Early Access release into the PlayStation platform throughout the article. For a more detailed brief, read below.

Players will not require a PS Plus subscription to play Modern Warfare 3

Expand Tweet

Activision, during their COD Next event, has announced that PlayStation users need not avail of a PS Plus subscription to enjoy Modern Warfare 3's Early Access release. However, the official Call of Duty blog does entail that internet access will be mandatory to take part in the beta release of the game across the PlayStation platform.

The MW3 Early Access will be available to PlayStation players from Friday, October 6, 2023, till Saturday, October 7, 2023.

As for players who want to enroll in the Open Beta program, they will be able to experience the game during the period that will start on Sunday, October 8, 2023, and last till Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Expand Tweet

Ensure to pre-order Modern Warfare 3 in order to receive access to the Early Access program for the game. Pre-ordering either the base game or the Vault edition will provide access to the game during this period. Furthermore, the Open Beta will provide access to all CoD players, with or without pre-ordering the game online.

Players can find a detailed timeline of the game's start time for PlayStation users across different timezones below:

US West Coast (PDT): October 6, 2023, at 10:00 am

October 6, 2023, at 10:00 am US East Coast (EDT): October 6, 2023, at 1:00 pm

October 6, 2023, at 1:00 pm Moscow, Russia (MSK): October 6, 2023, at 8:00 pm

October 6, 2023, at 8:00 pm Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (BRT): October 6, 2023, at 2:00 pm

October 6, 2023, at 2:00 pm Cape Town, South Africa (SAST): October 6, 2023, at 7:00 pm

October 6, 2023, at 7:00 pm London, United Kingdom (BST): October 6, 2023, at 6:00 pm

October 6, 2023, at 6:00 pm Tokyo, Japan (JST): October 7, 2023, at 2:00 am

October 7, 2023, at 2:00 am Mumbai, India (IST): October 6, 2023, at 10:30 pm

October 6, 2023, at 10:30 pm Honolulu, Hawaii (HST): October 6, 2023, at 7:00 am

October 6, 2023, at 7:00 am Sydney, Australia (AEST): October 7, 2023, at 3:00 am

What maps will be available for MW3 Open Beta?

The opening beta weekend, which will be exclusive for PlayStation users, will feature a total of five maps. These include:

Favela Skidrow Estate Rust Popov Power Plant

However, as we step into the second weekend of the game's Open Beta program across different platforms, the maps will be seeing a minor rotational change. Here are all the maps that will be available for the second beta week of MW3:

Skidrow Estate Favela Rust Highrise

For more Call of Duty news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.