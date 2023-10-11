Modern Warfare 3: How to get beta code for Weekend 2 on PC and Xbox

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Weekend 2 beta is right around the corner. Players on Xbox and PC will be able to get early access to it if they have the beta codes. During this time, no code will be required for PlayStation 5 gamers to try out the open beta, as it is free for players. However, there is some confusion amongst community members on how they can access the beta for the shooter.

This Modern Warfare 3 guide covers some points you need to note to try the beta early on both Xbox and PC.

Modern Warfare 3 beta Weekend 2 date and time for all regions

Here are the dates for Modern Warfare 3 beta access for Weekend 2:

Thursday, October 12, 2023, to Friday, October 13, 2023: PC and Xbox early access, PlayStation open beta

PC and Xbox early access, PlayStation open beta Saturday, October 14, 2023 to Monday, October 16, 2023: PC, Xbox, and PlayStation open beta

During both periods, PlayStation 5 owners will be able to enjoy an open beta and will not require beta codes.

Here are the regional timings during when the beta periods will be going live for MW3:

10 am PDT for the West Coast of North America

1 pm EDT for the East Coast of North America

6 pm BST for the U.K.

7 pm CEST for west mainland Europe

2 am JST in Japan (the following day)

How to get early access Modern Warfare 3 beta codes for Weekend 2

If you are looking to try out the MW3 beta early on PC and Xbox, here are a few ways that you can get the codes:

1) Try out official giveaways to win a chance

Activision conducts periodic giveaways on their official Call of Duty website, so either log in to the page or follow their Twitter handle to learn about some of the ways you can try out the beta early.

However, the selection is based on RNG, which means you can try the beta early if you're lucky.

2) Pre-ordering Modern Warfare 3

If you have already pre-purchased Modern Warfare 3, you will automatically gain access to the Weekend 2 beta. If you have bought a physical copy of the game, you will receive a beta code from your retailer.

3) Xfinity Rewards

Players in the United States can get codes as a form of Xfinity Reward by visiting the official website and following the steps mentioned there.

4) EE give away

Players in the United Kingdom can get beta codes from mobile operator EE, which is hosting periodic giveaways. Visit its official server and follow the steps mentioned there.