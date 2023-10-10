Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta pre-load size on PC and Xbox

The highly anticipated Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta is currently live and is exclusively available for PlayStation players. However, the excitement is set to heighten when the beta expands its boundaries to PC and Xbox on October 12, kicking off its second weekend. This limited-time chance necessitates preparation, as every second counts.

You must pre-load the game to get the most out of your gaming experience. Knowing the pre-load size is critical for this process since it allows you to free the necessary space on your gaming system efficiently. Doing so will allow you to jump right into the action when the beta begins.

This article intends to provide PC and Xbox users with specific information regarding the pre-load size of the Modern Warfare 3 beta.

What is the Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta pre-load size for PC and Xbox?

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta dates for PC and Xbox (Image via Activision)

For PC and Xbox gamers looking forward to the Modern Warfare 3 beta, pre-loading becomes accessible at least 24 hours before the second weekend's launch on October 12, 2023.

To guarantee a smooth experience, it is recommended to free up roughly 25 GB of space on your system, which corresponds to the beta's approximate download size.

While the beta will include a limited number of maps and modes, it will give players plenty of opportunity to explore and enjoy the game's new gameplay mechanics, visual enhancements, and much more.

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta release date and time for PC and Xbox users

Players who have pre-ordered the game will have early access on October 12, 2023, at 10 am PT. Others can join the beta on October 14, 2023, at 10 am PT.

Please keep in mind that this schedule applies across all regions, but due to time variations, the release date and time might change.

Pacific Time (PT): October 12, 2023, at 10 am

October 12, 2023, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): October 12, 2023, at 11 am

October 12, 2023, at 11 am Central Time (CT): October 12, 2023, at 12 pm

October 12, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): October 12, 2023, at 1 pm

October 12, 2023, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): October 12, 2023, at 2 pm

October 12, 2023, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): October 12, 2023, at 5 pm

October 12, 2023, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): October 12, 2023, at 6 pm

October 12, 2023, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): October 12, 2023, at 7 pm

October 12, 2023, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 12, 2023, at 8 pm

October 12, 2023, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): October 12, 2023, at 10:30 pm

October 12, 2023, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): October 13, 2023, at 1 am

October 13, 2023, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): October 13, 2023, at 2 am

October 13, 2023, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): October 13, 2023, at 3 am

October 13, 2023, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): October 13, 2023, at 5 am

The above covers all the information players need to know regarding the Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta pre-load size for PC and Xbox users.