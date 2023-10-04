How to pre-load Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta on all platforms? PS5, Xbox, PC, and more

The highly anticipated Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta is on the horizon, promising a thrilling gaming experience like no other. This new title will include fresh features such as faster movement, an innovative gunsmith system, and the nostalgic return of classic maps, among others, and the Open Beta will provide the perfect opportunity to try out these new changes.

The availability of a pre-load option is important for eager gamers who want to jump into action as soon as the beta is released.

The key question on every such player's mind is whether or not there will be a pre-load option, and if there is one, how they can utilize it for the MW3 Open Beta.

This article provides a comprehensive answer to all of these questions.

Will you be able to pre-load Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta?

The pre-load option will be available for PlayStation users who have pre-ordered the game. They'll have the option of downloading and installing the beta a few hours ahead of time, allowing them to jump right into the action when it begins.

On the other hand, as of this writing, it is not confirmed whether other platforms, PC and Xbox, will have the pre-load option.

That said, history suggests that the pre-load option will be included for them. Activision has traditionally allowed users to pre-load games, and this convenience was provided even for the Modern Warfare 2 Beta. Players can remain optimistic since developers typically follow in the footsteps of their successful predecessors.

How to pre-load Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta?

PlayStation users who pre-ordered MW3 through the PlayStation Store will have a streamlined process of accessing the beta - no beta codes are required. All they have to do is head over to their pre-ordered Modern Warfare 3 variant, and they will find the option to download the beta.

Players who pre-ordered from participating retailers will receive a beta code. You need to redeem the code by visiting the Call of Duty redeeming website. Once you have verified the code, you will be able to download the beta.

In the case of other platforms, if the pre-load option becomes available, then following past patterns, those who have pre-ordered the game via Steam, Battle.net, and the Microsoft Store will not need a beta code; they can seamlessly pre-load the beta as soon as it's accessible. Those who pre-ordered Modern Warfare 3 through participating retailers, on the other hand, will follow the same method as PlayStation users.

Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta will begin on October 6, 2023.