Since its debut, Modern Warfare 3 Beta has incorporated a slew of powerful weapons into its AR (Assault Rifle) class. The Assault Rifle class has expanded the possibilities for player strategy and weapon selection. The AR class has been notably prevalent in the game since the introduction of the MW3 Beta. Its versatility, with excellent damage at all ranges and great mobility, makes it a player favorite.

From the Gear-based Perk system to After-Market Parts, Modern Warfare 3 Beta introduces a slew of new systems for players to master. However, in Modern Warfare 3 Beta, the weapon you choose is still the most crucial component, and Assault Rifle is an excellent choice.

This guide will take a closer look at the best Assault Rifle to use in Modern Warfare 3 Beta, assisting players in winning more gunfights and matches.

Which is the best AR (Assault Rifle) to use in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

In the Modern Warfare 3 Beta, the MCW assault rifle has emerged as a fan favorite. This fatal Rifle is a near relative of the legendary ACR, which is well-known in the gaming community. The MCW ranks first due to its minimal recoil, outstanding range, and unrivaled accuracy.

Furthermore, its prized iron sight frees up an additional attachment slot, making it even more effective in any battle circumstance. The MCW, with its numerous features and great performance, pushes not just the capabilities of other AR but also its own.

Best MCW AR (Assault Rifle) loadout to use in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

The MCW is a replica of the legendary ACR from previous Modern Warfare games, and it completely annihilates enemies in multiplayer. With this low-recoil MCW loadout of attachments, it becomes even more of a monster in Modern Warfare 3.

MCW (Image via Activision)

Attachments

Muzzle: Casus Break

Casus Break Barrel: Second Line Mammoth Heavy

Second Line Mammoth Heavy Optic: MK. 23 Reflector

MK. 23 Reflector Rear Grip: RB Talon-X3 Grip

RB Talon-X3 Grip Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Perk Package

Vest: Gunner Vest

Gunner Vest Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Equipment

Field Equipment: Munitions Box

With the RB Talon-X3 Grip, the Chewk Angled Grip, and the Casus Break Muzzle, you'll have less recoil than ever before as you decimate enemies through the MK. 23 Reflector sight.

For this recoil-free MCW loadout, we recommend going with the Second Line Mammoth Heavy Barrel, which increases your damage range, bullet velocity, and strafe speeds, giving your opponents virtually no chance in long-range gunfights.

This loadout is all about securing and retaining an advantageous position on the map, providing for superior placement for your allies and a birds-eye nest from which to eliminate enemies from afar. Gunner Vest spawns you with maximum ammunition, ensuring you don't have to stray into close range to replace bullets, with the ammunition box as a backup.

However, if a flanking Rival-9 SMG user gets close to you, the Tactical Pads and Quick-Grip gloves let you rapidly switch to your secondary and slide-cancel around them for the kill.

