Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone 2 Season 6 update

The official patch notes for Warzone 2 Season 6 have finally dropped, and it features a slew of game-balancing adjustments, including weapon buffs, nerfs, crucial bug fixes, and more. Furthermore, Season 6 promises to be exciting with the introduction of three new weapons, captivating Battle Pass content, and appealing bundles in celebration of Halloween and The Haunting event.

Weapon changes are critical in maintaining a balanced gunplay setting, ensuring that no weapon on the battlefield is either overpowered or underpowered. This promotes dynamic gameplay by discouraging players from leaning mainly towards the same choices, thereby improving the overall gameplay experience.

This article will go through the weapon nerfs and buffs that are introduced in Warzone 2 Season 6.

Weapon buffs and nerfs alter the gameplay experience in Warzone 2

Warzone 2's developers have made major changes to how some weapons work in the game. These alterations are expected to reshape the existing gunplay scene and potentially alter the meta. Almost every weapon across all categories has been adjusted to iron out power imbalances across all ranges.

The next section will present an in-depth examination of these modifications, ensuring players clearly understand their influence on gameplay.

All Weapon buffs in Warzone 2 Season 6

Season 6 mostly concentrated on weapon buffs, strongly emphasizing improving their performance and encouraging players to diversify their weapon selection and tactics. These modifications are intended to add a layer of complexity to the gameplay, resulting in a more engaging experience.

Assault Rifles

Chimera

The lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased

FR Avancar

Limb Damage Multipliers increased

M13C

Close Damage increased

Lower Limb Damage Multipliers increased

M16

Close Damage Range increased

Lower Torso Damage Multipliers increased

Limb Damage Multipliers increased

Battle Rifles

FTAC Recon

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Torso Damage Multipliers increased

Limb Damage Multipliers increased

Lachmann-762

Close Damage Range increased

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Torso Damage Multipliers increased

Limb Damage Multipliers increased

SO-14

Close Damage Range increased

Close-Mid Damage Range increased

Mid Damage Range increased

Far Damage increased

TAQ-V

Close Damage increased

Close Damage Range increased

Close-mid Damage Range increased

Handguns

Basilisk

Close-mid Damage increased

Mid Damage increased

Mid-far Damage increased

Far Damage increased

P890

Mid Damage increased

Far Damage increased

The lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased

Limb Multipliers increased

X12

Close-mid Damage increased

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Torso Damage Multipliers increased

Lower Limb Damage Multipliers increased

.50 GS

Close Damage increased

Mid Damage increased

Far Damage increased

Shotguns

Bryson 800

Close-mid Damage Range increased

Lockwood 300

The lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased

Limb Damage Multipliers increased

MX Guardian

Close Damage Range increased

Close-mid Damage Range increased

Mid Damage increased

Mid-Far Damage increased

Far Damage increased

Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300

Close-mid Damage increased

Far Damage increased

The lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased

Limb Damage Multipliers increased

SP-X 80

Close Damage Range increased

Close-mid Damage Range increased

Mid Damage Range increased

The Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased

Submachine Guns (SMG)

BAS-P

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Torso Damage Multipliers increased

Limb Damage Multipliers increased

Fennec 45

Close Damage increased

Close-mid Damage increased

The Head Damage Multiplier increased

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

The Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

Lachmann Shroud

Burst-fire Head Damage Multiplier increased

Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased

Semi-auto Damage decreased

Minibak

Mid Damage increased

MX9

Neck Damage Multiplier increased

Torso Damage Multipliers increased

Limb Damage Multipliers increased

All weapon nerfs in Warzone 2 Season 6

Assault Rifle

ISO Hemlock

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

The Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

Kastov 762

Close Damage decreased

Close Damage Range increased

The head Damage Multiplier decreased

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

The Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

M13B

Close Damage decreased

Close Damage Range decreased

Close-mid Damage decreased

Mid Damage decreased

Battle Rifle

Cronen Squall

Mid Damage Range decreased

Handguns

FTAC Siege

The head Damage Multiplier decreased

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

GS Magna

Close Damage decreased

Close-mid Damage increased

The Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

Limb Damage Multipliers decreased

9mm Daemon

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

Torso Damage Multipliers decreased

Arm Damage Multipliers decreased

Shotgun

Bryson 890

Close Damage Range decreased

Close-Mid Damage Range decreased

Mid Damage Range decreased

Mid-Far Damage Range decreased

Sniper

Signal 50

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

The Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

Conclusion

Notably, Season 6 will see considerable improvements to several weapons while putting a leash on dominant Season 5 forces. The latter category includes the ISO Hemlock, M13B, Kastov 762, Signal 50, and so on. Surprisingly, LMGs and close-range champions like the Lachmann Sub and ISO 45 were left untouched.

These changes have the potential to change the dynamics of mid-range engagements while also providing new options for close-range battles.

The above covers everything players need to know regarding the weapon adjustments implemented in Warzone 2 Season 6. Season 6 is now live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.