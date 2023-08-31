All buffs and nerfs in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded

The Season 5 Reloaded update for Warzone 2 and MW2 brings a number of game-balancing changes, such as significant weapon buffs, nerfs, bug fixes, and more. These alterations ensure a more balanced and competitive experience in both titles. Moreover, this patch further elevates gameplay by adding three new guns, operators, maps, modes, events, and other features.
Given the possible discrepancy generated by buffs and nerfs, a thorough understanding of weapon changes is critical for players. This article aims to provide them with crucial insight regarding weapon alterations implemented in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded.
Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded buffs and nerfs changes the gameplay experience
Weapons in all categories have been fine-tuned by Activision, and each weapon category has received buffs or nerfs to make Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 more balanced.
While some changes are exclusive to one title, others apply to both. The next section thoroughly explains these changes, allowing for a better understanding of what this Season 5 Reloaded patch does.
Weapon buffs included in both Warzone 2 and MW2
This update focuses mostly on improving weapons' performance through buffs. With that in mind, here is how the Season 5 Reloaded patch affects guns in WZ2 and MW2:
Lachmann Sub (SMG)
- FT Mobile Stock metrics have been adjusted to promote mobility.
PDSW 258 (SMG)
- Minor adjustments were made to the ironsights to better match with the bullet trajectory.
FR Avancer (AR)
- Reduced hip spread
SA-B 50 (Marksman Rifle)
- Increased ADS speed
- Increased ADS movement speed
Lockwood MK2 (Marksman Rifle)
- Increased ADS speed
- Increased ADS movement speed
Carrack .300 (Sniper)
- Increased ADS to hip transition speed
- Increased hip movement speed
- Increased sprint speed
FJX Imperium (Sniper)
- Increased ADS speed
- Increased ADS movement speed
- Small reduction to hip spread
Weapon Buffs exclusively for MW2
Handguns
FTAC Siege
- Damage range increased in close-medium distance
Submachine Guns
ISO 45
- Increased damage range
Lachmann Sub
Reduced close-distance damage range
Assault Rifles
FR Avancer
- Increased damage range
Tempus Razorback
- Increased damage range
M16
- Increased close-mid distance damage range
Battle Rifles
TAQ-V
- Increased damage range
Cronen Squall
- Increased damage range
SO-14
- Increased damage rang
Lachman 762
- Increased damage range
Marksman Rifles
SA-B 50
- Increased damage range
SP-R 208
- Increased long-distance damage range
Light Machine Guns
HCR 56
- Increased mid-distance damage range
Rapp H
- Increased mid-distance damage range
Sniper Rifles
Carrack .300
- Increased close-range damage
- Increased upper arm location damage
- Increased long-distance damage range
Weapon nerfs exclusively for MW2
Kastov 74u (AR)
- Reduced damage range
ISO Hemlock (AR)
- Reduced mid-far distance damage range
EBR 14 (Battle Rifle)
- Reduced damage range
Signal 50 (Sniper)
- Reduced close-distance damage range
SP-X 80 (Sniper)
- Reduced damage range
Lockwood 300 (Shotgun)
- Reduced mid-distance damage range
Bryson 890 (Shotgun)
- Slightly reduced damage range
Bryson 800 (Shotgun)
- Slightly reduced mid-distance damage range
Weapon buffs exclusively for Warzone 2
Assault Rifles
Chimera
- Close damage increased
- Far damage increased
- The head damage multiplier increased
- The lower torso damage multiplier increased
FR Avancer
- Close damage increased
- Far damage increased
Lachmann-556
- The head damage multiplier increased
- Neck damage multiplier increased
- The upper torso damage multiplier increased
M13B
- All location damage multipliers increased
M13C
- Close damage increased
- Mid damage increased
- All location damage multipliers increased
M4
- Close damage range increased
- Close-mid damage range increased
STB 556
- The head damage multiplier increased
Tempus Razorback
- Close damage range increased
- Close-mid damage range increased
Marksman Rifles
Lockwood MK2
- All location damage multipliers increased
Shotguns «
Bryson 800
- Lower limb damage multipliers increased
Bryson 890
- Lower limb damage multipliers increased
Submachine Guns
BAS-P
- Neck damage multipliers increased
- Upper torso damage multipliers increased
- Lower torso damage multipliers increased
- Limb damage multipliers increased
Fennec 45
- Neck damage multiplier increased
- The upper torso damage multiplier increased
VEL 46
- Limb damage multipliers increased
Weapon nerfs exclusively for Warzone 2
ISO Hemlock (AR)
- Close-mid damage range decreased
- Mid-damage range decreased
Cronen Squall (Battle Rifle)
- The head damage multiplier decreased
- Neck damage multiplier decreased
- The upper torso damage multiplier decreased
- The lower torso damage multiplier decreased
- Limb damage multipliers decreased
Launchers
- All Launchers have had their damage against Players decreased
RPK (LMG)
- Close-mid damage decreased
- Close damage range decreased
- The headshot damage multiplier increased
Sakin MG38 (LMG)
- Neck damage multiplier decreased
- The upper torso damage multiplier decreased
- Limb damage multipliers decreased
The notes above show that virtually all weapons obtained buffs, with a few exceptions like the ISO Hemlock — which suffered a modest nerf in both titles. Notably, Warzone 2's Shotgun category received enhancements, while its counterpart in MW2 received minor nerfs.
In order to address the long-distance meta in Warzone 2, prominent LMGs suck as the RPK and Sakin MG38 were made less efficient to facilitate a balanced gaming environment.
Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.