All buffs and nerfs in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded

The Season 5 Reloaded update for Warzone 2 and MW2 brings a number of game-balancing changes, such as significant weapon buffs, nerfs, bug fixes, and more. These alterations ensure a more balanced and competitive experience in both titles. Moreover, this patch further elevates gameplay by adding three new guns, operators, maps, modes, events, and other features.

Given the possible discrepancy generated by buffs and nerfs, a thorough understanding of weapon changes is critical for players. This article aims to provide them with crucial insight regarding weapon alterations implemented in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded.

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded buffs and nerfs changes the gameplay experience

Weapons in all categories have been fine-tuned by Activision, and each weapon category has received buffs or nerfs to make Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 more balanced.

While some changes are exclusive to one title, others apply to both. The next section thoroughly explains these changes, allowing for a better understanding of what this Season 5 Reloaded patch does.

Weapon buffs included in both Warzone 2 and MW2

This update focuses mostly on improving weapons' performance through buffs. With that in mind, here is how the Season 5 Reloaded patch affects guns in WZ2 and MW2:

Lachmann Sub (SMG)

FT Mobile Stock metrics have been adjusted to promote mobility.

PDSW 258 (SMG)

Minor adjustments were made to the ironsights to better match with the bullet trajectory.

FR Avancer (AR)

Reduced hip spread

SA-B 50 (Marksman Rifle)

Increased ADS speed

Increased ADS movement speed

Lockwood MK2 (Marksman Rifle)

Increased ADS speed

Increased ADS movement speed

Carrack .300 (Sniper)

Increased ADS to hip transition speed

Increased hip movement speed

Increased sprint speed

FJX Imperium (Sniper)

Increased ADS speed

Increased ADS movement speed

Small reduction to hip spread

Weapon Buffs exclusively for MW2

Handguns

FTAC Siege

Damage range increased in close-medium distance

Submachine Guns

ISO 45

Increased damage range

Lachmann Sub

Reduced close-distance damage range

Assault Rifles

FR Avancer

Increased damage range

Tempus Razorback

Increased damage range

M16

Increased close-mid distance damage range

Battle Rifles

TAQ-V

Increased damage range

Cronen Squall

Increased damage range

SO-14

Increased damage rang

Lachman 762

Increased damage range

Marksman Rifles

SA-B 50

Increased damage range

SP-R 208

Increased long-distance damage range

Light Machine Guns

HCR 56

Increased mid-distance damage range

Rapp H

Increased mid-distance damage range

Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300

Increased close-range damage

Increased upper arm location damage

Increased long-distance damage range

Weapon nerfs exclusively for MW2

Kastov 74u (AR)

Reduced damage range

ISO Hemlock (AR)

Reduced mid-far distance damage range

EBR 14 (Battle Rifle)

Reduced damage range

Signal 50 (Sniper)

Reduced close-distance damage range

SP-X 80 (Sniper)

Reduced damage range

Lockwood 300 (Shotgun)

Reduced mid-distance damage range

Bryson 890 (Shotgun)

Slightly reduced damage range

Bryson 800 (Shotgun)

Slightly reduced mid-distance damage range

Weapon buffs exclusively for Warzone 2

Assault Rifles

Chimera

Close damage increased

Far damage increased

The head damage multiplier increased

The lower torso damage multiplier increased

FR Avancer

Close damage increased

Far damage increased

Lachmann-556

The head damage multiplier increased

Neck damage multiplier increased

The upper torso damage multiplier increased

M13B

All location damage multipliers increased

M13C

Close damage increased

Mid damage increased

All location damage multipliers increased

M4

Close damage range increased

Close-mid damage range increased

STB 556

The head damage multiplier increased

Tempus Razorback

Close damage range increased

Close-mid damage range increased

Marksman Rifles

Lockwood MK2

All location damage multipliers increased

Shotguns

Bryson 800

Lower limb damage multipliers increased

Bryson 890

Lower limb damage multipliers increased

Submachine Guns

BAS-P

Neck damage multipliers increased

Upper torso damage multipliers increased

Lower torso damage multipliers increased

Limb damage multipliers increased

Fennec 45

Neck damage multiplier increased

The upper torso damage multiplier increased

VEL 46

Limb damage multipliers increased

Weapon nerfs exclusively for Warzone 2

ISO Hemlock (AR)

Close-mid damage range decreased

Mid-damage range decreased

Cronen Squall (Battle Rifle)

The head damage multiplier decreased

Neck damage multiplier decreased

The upper torso damage multiplier decreased

The lower torso damage multiplier decreased

Limb damage multipliers decreased

Launchers

All Launchers have had their damage against Players decreased

RPK (LMG)

Close-mid damage decreased

Close damage range decreased

The headshot damage multiplier increased

Sakin MG38 (LMG)

Neck damage multiplier decreased

The upper torso damage multiplier decreased

Limb damage multipliers decreased

The notes above show that virtually all weapons obtained buffs, with a few exceptions like the ISO Hemlock — which suffered a modest nerf in both titles. Notably, Warzone 2's Shotgun category received enhancements, while its counterpart in MW2 received minor nerfs.

In order to address the long-distance meta in Warzone 2, prominent LMGs suck as the RPK and Sakin MG38 were made less efficient to facilitate a balanced gaming environment.

Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.