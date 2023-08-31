Call of Duty

All buffs and nerfs in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Aug 31, 2023 02:26 IST
All nerfs and buffs implemented in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)
All nerfs and buffs implemented in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The Season 5 Reloaded update for Warzone 2 and MW2 brings a number of game-balancing changes, such as significant weapon buffs, nerfs, bug fixes, and more. These alterations ensure a more balanced and competitive experience in both titles. Moreover, this patch further elevates gameplay by adding three new guns, operators, maps, modes, events, and other features.

Given the possible discrepancy generated by buffs and nerfs, a thorough understanding of weapon changes is critical for players. This article aims to provide them with crucial insight regarding weapon alterations implemented in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded.

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded buffs and nerfs changes the gameplay experience

Weapons in all categories have been fine-tuned by Activision, and each weapon category has received buffs or nerfs to make Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 more balanced.

While some changes are exclusive to one title, others apply to both. The next section thoroughly explains these changes, allowing for a better understanding of what this Season 5 Reloaded patch does.

Weapon buffs included in both Warzone 2 and MW2

This update focuses mostly on improving weapons' performance through buffs. With that in mind, here is how the Season 5 Reloaded patch affects guns in WZ2 and MW2:

Lachmann Sub (SMG)

  • FT Mobile Stock metrics have been adjusted to promote mobility.

PDSW 258 (SMG)

  • Minor adjustments were made to the ironsights to better match with the bullet trajectory.

FR Avancer (AR)

  • Reduced hip spread

SA-B 50 (Marksman Rifle)

  • Increased ADS speed
  • Increased ADS movement speed

Lockwood MK2 (Marksman Rifle)

  • Increased ADS speed
  • Increased ADS movement speed

Carrack .300 (Sniper)

  • Increased ADS to hip transition speed
  • Increased hip movement speed
  • Increased sprint speed

FJX Imperium (Sniper)

  • Increased ADS speed
  • Increased ADS movement speed
  • Small reduction to hip spread

Weapon Buffs exclusively for MW2

Handguns

FTAC Siege

  • Damage range increased in close-medium distance

Submachine Guns

ISO 45

  • Increased damage range

Lachmann Sub

Reduced close-distance damage range

Assault Rifles

FR Avancer

  • Increased damage range

Tempus Razorback

  • Increased damage range

M16

  • Increased close-mid distance damage range

Battle Rifles

TAQ-V

  • Increased damage range

Cronen Squall

  • Increased damage range

SO-14

  • Increased damage rang

Lachman 762

  • Increased damage range

Marksman Rifles

SA-B 50

  • Increased damage range

SP-R 208

  • Increased long-distance damage range

Light Machine Guns

HCR 56

  • Increased mid-distance damage range

Rapp H

  • Increased mid-distance damage range

Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300

  • Increased close-range damage
  • Increased upper arm location damage
  • Increased long-distance damage range

Weapon nerfs exclusively for MW2

Kastov 74u (AR)

  • Reduced damage range

ISO Hemlock (AR)

  • Reduced mid-far distance damage range

EBR 14 (Battle Rifle)

  • Reduced damage range

Signal 50 (Sniper)

  • Reduced close-distance damage range

SP-X 80 (Sniper)

  • Reduced damage range

Lockwood 300 (Shotgun)

  • Reduced mid-distance damage range

Bryson 890 (Shotgun)

  • Slightly reduced damage range

Bryson 800 (Shotgun)

  • Slightly reduced mid-distance damage range

Weapon buffs exclusively for Warzone 2

Assault Rifles

Chimera

  • Close damage increased
  • Far damage increased
  • The head damage multiplier increased
  • The lower torso damage multiplier increased

FR Avancer

  • Close damage increased
  • Far damage increased

Lachmann-556

  • The head damage multiplier increased
  • Neck damage multiplier increased
  • The upper torso damage multiplier increased

M13B

  • All location damage multipliers increased

M13C

  • Close damage increased
  • Mid damage increased
  • All location damage multipliers increased

M4

  • Close damage range increased
  • Close-mid damage range increased

STB 556

  • The head damage multiplier increased

Tempus Razorback

  • Close damage range increased
  • Close-mid damage range increased

Marksman Rifles

Lockwood MK2

  • All location damage multipliers increased

Shotguns «

Bryson 800

  • Lower limb damage multipliers increased

Bryson 890

  • Lower limb damage multipliers increased

Submachine Guns

BAS-P

  • Neck damage multipliers increased
  • Upper torso damage multipliers increased
  • Lower torso damage multipliers increased
  • Limb damage multipliers increased

Fennec 45

  • Neck damage multiplier increased
  • The upper torso damage multiplier increased

VEL 46

  • Limb damage multipliers increased

Weapon nerfs exclusively for Warzone 2

ISO Hemlock (AR)

  • Close-mid damage range decreased
  • Mid-damage range decreased

Cronen Squall (Battle Rifle)

  • The head damage multiplier decreased
  • Neck damage multiplier decreased
  • The upper torso damage multiplier decreased
  • The lower torso damage multiplier decreased
  • Limb damage multipliers decreased

Launchers

  • All Launchers have had their damage against Players decreased

RPK (LMG)

  • Close-mid damage decreased
  • Close damage range decreased
  • The headshot damage multiplier increased

Sakin MG38 (LMG)

  • Neck damage multiplier decreased
  • The upper torso damage multiplier decreased
  • Limb damage multipliers decreased

The notes above show that virtually all weapons obtained buffs, with a few exceptions like the ISO Hemlock — which suffered a modest nerf in both titles. Notably, Warzone 2's Shotgun category received enhancements, while its counterpart in MW2 received minor nerfs.

In order to address the long-distance meta in Warzone 2, prominent LMGs suck as the RPK and Sakin MG38 were made less efficient to facilitate a balanced gaming environment.

Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
