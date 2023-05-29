How to get the one-shot Crossbow loadout in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 features a long list of weapons for different playstyles and paces. The multiplayer title also brought the fan-favorite crossbow into the fold, providing a unique route to secure kills. It is an excellent tool for sharpshooters who wish to vanquish unguarded enemies without revealing their location.

Modern Warfare 2 is considerably faster-paced than its battle-royale counterpart due to its smaller map designs and chaotic game modes. Popular content creator Hero showcased his best crossbow build that can eliminate enemies with a single clean hit. Players can utilize this setup to secure more victories and rake in eliminations on the scoreboard.

This article will highlight Hero’s crossbow build for Modern Warfare 2.

Hero suggests new crossbow setup and tuning for Modern Warfare 2

Activision has a dedicated team of developers who introduce new playable content with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. However, the publisher is also tasked with maintaining the game's balance and implementing weapon adjustments to remove stale metas. The crossbow is one of the more recent additions to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

It is a lethal marksman weapon that can annihilate enemies with a single bow without making much sound. This makes it a perfect weapon for stealth enthusiasts who wish to engage in long-range gunfights.

What is the best one-shot crossbow build for Modern Warfare 2?

The crossbow weapon has been present in previous Call of Duty titles and arrived in the latest series after popular community support. It is placed under the marksman rifle category and has a unique weapons platform. The attachment slots for the gun have some special items as its operating mechanics are widely different from the traditional ones.

Hero recommends that players utilize his new crossbow meta build to make the most of it. Here is the complete build with the pros and cons of every attachment.

Recommended build

Arms: SO Momenti

SO Momenti Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Wire: 28-Strand Cable

28-Strand Cable Stock: Speedtrak Echo

Recommended tuning

SO Momenti: -0.26 vertical, +0.2 horizontal

-0.26 vertical, +0.2 horizontal VLK LZR 7mW: -0.18 vertical, -32.9 horizontal

-0.18 vertical, -32.9 horizontal Slimline Pro: -2.13 vertical, -2.25 horizontal

-2.13 vertical, -2.25 horizontal 28-Strand Cable: -0.97 vertical, -0.06 horizontal

-0.97 vertical, -0.06 horizontal Speedtrak Echo: -1.03 vertical, +1.08 horizontal

The SO Momenti arms attachment increases bolt velocity and damage range. It takes a toll on the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and hip fire accuracy.

The VLK LZR 7mW laser boosts ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. However, the light becomes visible when the crossbow is used in ADS mode. The Slimline Pro optic is a great choice for multiplayer maps and long-range skirmishes. Players can swap it out for other optics according to personal preference.

The 28-strand cable increases bolt velocity to enable its one-shot capabilities in Modern Warfare 2. It reduces bolt accuracy and recoil control. Meanwhile, the Speedtrak Echo increases crouch movement, sprint, and ADS speeds but diminishes overall recoil control.

It is important to note that Hero’s crossbow build can one-shot enemies on the torso and above region. In the case of leg shots, players will only get injured. Follow Sportskeeda for more weapon-build guides.

