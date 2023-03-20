Call of Duty Warzone 2 progressed to the Season 2 Reloaded patch after the mid-season update. Popular content creator and battle royale player WhosImmortal recently posted a video and showcased the best RPK setup.

Warzone 2 players witnessed the strength of the RPK in Season 1 as a deadly machine in medium and long-range gunfights; however, the developers tweaked it to limit its capabilities. It remains a viable choice for Al Mazrah and Ashika Island but is no longer an overpowered light machine gun.

WhosImmortal recommends a new RPK build for Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

Activision deploys various updates to balance the playing field in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developers monitor several elements like pick rate, kill-death ratio, game data, and player feedback to implement weapon adjustments.

Despite the most recent nerfs, the RPK has established itself as a strong primary weapon choice in various loadouts. Players can capitalize on the current strengths and easily dominate lobbies.

RPK weapon build

RPK is part of the Kastovia weapon platform. It's pretty heavy, and this affects its overall movement stats. It features a low fire rate and a high gun kick to compensate for its damage output. Players can equip attachments to control recoil and engage in different range gunfights.

WhosImmortal suggests that players use the new RPK build for the best results:

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Recommended tuning:

Sakin Tread-40: +0.36 vertical, +0.21 horizontal

+0.36 vertical, +0.21 horizontal Aim OP-V4: -1.16 vertical, -1.65 horizontal

-1.16 vertical, -1.65 horizontal Edge-47 Grip: +0.36 vertical, +0.25 horizontal

+0.36 vertical, +0.25 horizontal 7.62 High Velocity: +0.29 vertical, +1.74 horizontal

+0.29 vertical, +1.74 horizontal Demo-X2 Grip: +0.65 vertical, +0.32 horizontal

The Sakin Tread-40 increases vertical and horizontal recoil control but reduces the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability. Aim OP-V4 is a great optic attachment, but other alternatives exist in this category.

The Edge-47 Grip underbarrel can boost aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization; however, it takes a toll on the overall ADS speed of the gun.

The 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition attachment increases bullet velocity significantly but reduces the weapon’s damage range. The Demo-X2 rear grip boosts the recoil control of the RPK but takes a toll on its aiming stability.

WhosImmortal’s RPK build focuses on increasing stability and handling to perform consistently in different gunfight scenarios. It is not the fastest or the most agile setup that can be configured for this light machine gun.

