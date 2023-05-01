Best Warzone 2 long-range loadout for Sakin MG38 in Season 3

Call of Duty Warzone 2 tests players' proficiency in various gunfight scenarios. The massive weapons arsenal provides a range of solutions for almost every situation, including close, medium, and long-range battles. One of those solutions includes the Sakin MG38, which creates favorable conditions while engaging in long-range gunfights.

WhosImmortal recognized the Sakin’s potential and showcased a meta build for it in a recent YouTube video. Players can capitalize on the content creator’s build and rely on its strengths to secure consecutive wins.

Let us look closer at WhosImmortal’s Sakin MG38 setup for Warzone 2 in Season 3.

WhosImmortal recommends new long-range Sakin MG38 for Warzone 2 Season 3

Activision published both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to satisfy a massive shooter playerbase with its improved gameplay and combat mechanics. However, the developers must maintain a balanced playing field by introducing different weapon adjustments. These implementations are deployed through patches after considering metrics like game data and player feedback.

The Sakin MG38 is a hard-hitting Light Machine Gun (LMG) that offers significant damage output and bullet velocity. But it compensates for its power with a movement speed reduction and high recoil kick.

Sakin MG38 weapon build

The Sakin MG38 hails from the unique Sakin MG weapons platform and boasts a high bullet velocity of 700 m/s. The gun has a huge 100-round magazine by default and can be perfect for lengthy fights. It can deal a total of 39 damage to headshots and 29 to the torso region at the longest range.

WhosImmortal suggests that players use this build to mow down enemy operators. Here is the complete build with all the pros and cons of the attachments.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 20” Bruen Silver Series

20” Bruen Silver Series Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Recommended tuning

Sakin Tread-40: 0.41 vertical, 0.19 horizontal

0.41 vertical, 0.19 horizontal 20” Bruen Silver Series: 0.34 vertical, 0.18 horizontal

0.34 vertical, 0.18 horizontal AIM OP-V4: -0.58 vertical, -1.56 horizontal

-0.58 vertical, -1.56 horizontal Edge-47 Grip: 0.71 vertical, 0.25 horizontal

0.71 vertical, 0.25 horizontal Stip-40 Grip: 0.46 vertical, 0.18 horizontal

The Sakin Tread-40 muzzle boosts horizontal and vertical recoil control but lowers the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability. The 20” Bruen Silver Series barrel attachment boosts damage range, recoil control, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy.

The AIM OP-V4 optic attachment is a great choice for medium- and long-range gunfights. However, players can choose to swap it out for another one.

The Edge-47 Grip increases aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization but can reduce the overall ADS speed. The Stip-40 rear grip increases recoil control but reduces aiming stability.

It is important to note that WhosImmortal’s Sakin MG38 build focuses on maximizing its long-range capabilities alongside increasing its recoil control stats. Players can opt to tweak this setup further and create a loadout that perfectly fits their playstyle. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Warzone 2 weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes