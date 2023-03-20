Warzone 2: Best meta ISO Hemlock loadout in Season 2 Reloaded

The Season 2 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 went live on March 15, 2023, introducing new content, including the all-new Tempus Torrent marksman rifle, additional Path of the Ronin challenges, and free gifts to celebrate Warzone's third anniversary.

Season 2 Reloaded features many changes to both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, as well as new weapon balances and adjustments to long-range heavy hitters such as the RPK and RAAL MG. This results in the ISO Hemlock assault rifle outshining its competition in Warzone 2's weapon meta thanks to its long-range effectiveness, minimal recoil, and high bullet velocity.

Best ISO Hemlock loadout to use during Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2

Released with the launch of Season 2 on February 15, 2023, the ISO Hemlock is one of four new weapons introduced in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 as a free unlockable reward in the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Available as a "high-value target" or HVT in the Season 2 battle, the assault rifle is made available by unlocking all other rewards in Sector B11. Part of the new ISO weapons platform, this assault rifle was "hitscan" at launch thanks to the bugged Blackout rounds, which have now been patched.

The ISO Hemlock still provides versatility thanks to its wide selection of customization options, making it a superior long-range option. That being said, the following are the best attachments to maximize the rifle's performance in Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2:

The Answer ISO Hemlock Battle Pass blueprint Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

The Harbinger D20 muzzle attachment is a long suppressor that significantly boosts the weapon's bullet velocity and damage range with additional sound suppression. While helping maintain a smoother recoil, the Harbinger D20 suffers from a slower aim down sight (ADS) and aim walking speed. The muzzle attachment can be unlocked by leveling up the STB 556 to level 18.

The Fielder-T50 is a long, heavy barrel manufactured to provide accurate and calculated shots at extended ranges by enhancing damage range and bullet velocity. It also maintains minimal recoil and accurate hip-fire shots. The Fielder-T50 is unlocked by leveling up the ISO Hemlock to level 13.

The choice of the weapon's optic is usually subjective, but since the assault rifle shines at medium to long-range engagements, the AIM OP-V4 is the obvious choice. Providing an accurate sight picture at long range with little to no obstruction, the AIM OP-V4 is unlocked by leveling up the BAS-P to level 5.

The Unchained Fury ISO Hemlock Battle Pass blueprint in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Coming to the magazine, the 45 Round Mag is the largest option available for the ISO Hemlock. Using 5.56 High Velocity bullets, the 45-round capacity is useful for Solo and Duos, providing enough firepower without disrupting mobility.

However, using other game modes, such as Resurgence, Quads, and Trios, can be somewhat challenging. The 45 Round Mag is unlocked by leveling up the rifle to level 18.

Finally, there are the 5.56 High Velocity rounds. This special ammunition attachment replaces the regular 5.56 rounds with tapered 5.56 rounds, which travel with increased projectile velocity. This allows you to hit your targets at further distances easily. The 5.56 High Velocity rounds are unlocked by leveling up the STB 556 to level 7.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

Poll : 0 votes