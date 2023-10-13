Modern Warfare 3 beta “Stuck on loading screen” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Call of Duty players are facing incredibly long queue times and can potentially get stuck on a loading screen in Modern Warfare 3's beta, which is not letting them queue in for a lobby. While something like this is quite expected from a pre-release version where the title has a limited number of servers, many fans are looking for ways to work around this problem.

While there is no permanent solution to this loading screen issue, a few temporary fixes are available to avoid waiting so long to get into a game. This Modern Warfare 3 beta guide will go over some things that you might want to try to deal with the “Stuck on leading screen” issue.

How to fix the “Stuck on loading screen” error in Modern Warfare 3

Expand Tweet

The “Stuck on loading screen” error in the Modern Warfare 3 beta is commonly caused when this title's servers are facing a huge log-in surge, or the servers themselves are down.

Here are a few things you can try queueing for games:

1) Restart the game

Many in the Call of Duty community reported that restarting the shooter a couple of times has solved the loading screen issue for them. While it may not seem like much of a fix, you might want to restart the game till you are able to log in and create a lobby.

2) Wait for server surge to go down

If you are stuck on the loading screen because the Modern Warfare 3 beta servers are overcrowded, then you will have to wait till their capacity is increased before you can log in. You can either try playing during the off-hours or on the server of a different region. However, that may cause ping and latency issues.

Expand Tweet

3) Check server status

If the MW3 servers are down, you will not be able to log into the game and be stuck on the loading screen. So, you might want to check if the beta servers are working properly or not before trying to log in.

You can verify server availability by going to Downdetector, visiting Call of Duty social media pages, or going to Activision’s official page. If they are down for maintenance, then the developers are likely to provide players with more information on it on their social media websites.