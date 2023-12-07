Are Warzone servers down right now? How to check, live status, and more

Yes, Warzone servers appear to be down at the moment. Nevertheless, the server status might change with new updates, scheduled downtimes, or other technical issues. Depending on the region you currently reside in, you might face network outages. As a result, you may not be able to access the game. In any case, it is often not clear if the problem lies with the game's servers or on the user's end.

In such instances, it becomes essential to check the current server status from an official source for a proper diagnosis of the situation.

That said, in this guide, we will take a closer look at how you can check the current server status of the game as well as the status of all the platforms the battle royale title is currently available.

How to check Warzone server status for all platforms?

Players worldwide can check the current status of Warzone servers, or for that matter, any Call of Duty game, including Modern Warfare 3, by navigating to the official online services support page of Activision. Here's how you can do so:

Go to https://support.activision.com/onlineservices

Select Warzone from the drop-down box on the right.

If servers are online across platforms, the page will display a green check mark stating "All platforms online".

That's it. This is Activision's official services page. The results displayed here are real-time and accurate. However, if you are facing issues playing the game, the platform you own Warzone on might just be offline or going through maintenance.

For instance, if you own the game on PS5 and you are unable to play the game, chances are that the PlayStation Network (PSN) might be down. In that case, you can check the bottom half of the page to check the server status of your platform.

It includes PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Nintendo, Battle.net, Steam, and Epic Games. However, the game is available only on PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows PC via Steam and Battle.net. Hence, checking the server status of only these four platforms would suffice.

If you wish to track the previous downtimes, you can also check the recent issues that the game underwent on the right side of the page. It will list all the crucial information, including the Event ID and the start and end date of the said problem.

That covers everything that there is to know about the Warzone's current server status and how you can check it for your respective platform. However, if servers (both game and platform) are up and running, and you still can't access the game, you are advised to contact Activision's support team for further assistance.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone's Season 1 are now live. The update is currently available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.