Modern Warfare 3 update not downloading for PS5/PS4: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

With a title as significant as Modern Warfare 3, it is quite frustrating not to be able to play due to minor trifles such as download errors. Unfortunately, for many PS5 and PS4 users, there has been a surge of issues with regard to downloading the new MW3 update on their respective consoles. This has dampened their excitement and further hindered their ability to take part in this action-packed sequel to Modern Warfare 2.

That said, players need not worry as our guide will help them possibly overcome this issue by providing some temporary workarounds. With these, players will hopefully be able to download the latest patch and experience MW3's fresh new battlegrounds.

How to potentially fix Modern Warfare 3 not downloading/updating on PS5/PS4

As mentioned, understandably, gamers find it frustrating when their most anticipated game of the year is stuck on a downloading and updating loop on their console devices.

More often than not, these issues are usually at the core of one's system and can be fixed with the simplest procedures. Here is a list of them.

1) Check your network connection

As simple as it sounds, a faulty internet connection could be the root cause for the constant Modern Warfare 3 download loop on your PS5 or PS4 console. An unstable connection, which might not be displayed on your downloading screen, will definitely hamper your updating process.

To check your current internet connection and its proper functionality through the console, follow these steps:

Select Settings from your home page. Go to the Network tab. Proceed to Test Internet Connection.

This process will let you know whether your console is connected to the internet and receiving enough bandwidth through the setup.

2) Using a LAN cable

Using wireless connectivity, or WiFi in general, definitely has a higher chance of causing download errors due to its unstable nature. We urge you to switch to a LAN setup, connecting the console device directly to the router using a LAN or Ethernet cable.

With this, you can rest easy as your console receives unhampered internet connectivity, resulting in the game downloading properly.

3) Storage issues

Before proceeding with your update, we advise you to review your console's internal drive. Without adequate storage, a game as vast as MW3 is bound to run into issues while downloading.

For those that use external hard drives, ensure your device has ample storage and is running well before starting the download. Often, files can get corrupted due to disrupted downloads, leading to updating errors.

4) Visual glitch

Visual glitches are not uncommon. A constant loop of updating issues could very well be a visual glitch, and a simple reboot for your console device should be enough to fix the download issue of Modern Warfare 3 on PS5/PS4.

