Can you play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS4?

As the highly anticipated release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 approaches, fans are thrilled to dive into its fresh gameplay. This upcoming title aims to revamp multiplayer and campaign experiences by introducing elements like Open Combat missions while reviving nostalgic features like slide cancel and reload cancel.

Fans also look forward to the return of zombie mode. In the midst of all of this excitement, one crucial question remains: will this game be available on PlayStation 4?

This article seeks to provide clarification to last-gen console owners by answering questions about PlayStation 4 compatibility for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 compatibility status for PlayStation 4

Yes, the game is available on the PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro, with players even receiving an exclusive one-week early access during the beta period, exceeding Xbox and PC users.

Furthermore, the PlayStation 4's visual fidelity is comparable to that of the PlayStation 5, guaranteeing an immersive gaming experience. The transition is smooth and provides comparable graphics quality. The PS5 does excel in aspects like lighting, texture rendering, and shadow quality, but not overwhelmingly.

The PS4 can run MW3 smoothly despite being a decade-old console. Gamers may enjoy the title to the fullest without worrying. Although the console guarantees a remarkable 60 fps, some situations may have slight performance variations; nonetheless, these minor hiccups shouldn't distract from the overall satisfaction of this highly anticipated game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 performance on PlayStation 4

Expand Tweet

On the PlayStation 4, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 runs at a dynamic 1080p resolution, while PS4 Pro players may experience even better visuals with a dynamic 1512p resolution. Both consoles seek to offer 60-fps gameplay; nevertheless, PlayStation 4 players may experience occasional frame rate fluctuations.

Call of Duty: MW3 campaign early access will be available on November 2, 2023, a week before the official release date of November 10, 2023. This benefit is available to all digital pre-order users across all gaming platforms.

Players may immerse themselves in the complete narrative without missing out on anything. Following the official release, the multiplayer offerings will be available, ensuring that all fans have an immersive and exciting gaming experience.