How to do Tombstone infinite essence glitch in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has grown in popularity among gamers. Despite occasional glitches, some are beneficial, such as the recently discovered Tombstone Perk-a-Cola glitch. This glitch allows players to gather an infinite amount of essence, the in-game currency required for upgrading weapons, opening mystery boxes, and more in the zombie mode.

With infinite essence, players can open an endless number of mystery boxes, greatly increasing their chances of getting legendary weapons. This article outlines the procedure on how to take advantage of the glitch in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Gather infinite essence in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies using the Tombstone glitch

Enter into a Modern Warfare 3 Zombies match. (Image via Activision)

Exploiting this glitch allows for the accumulation of unlimited essence but requires an initial time commitment. Through a cycle of dying and redeploying, the initial amount of essence collected multiplies. So, hop into a Modern Warfare 3 Zombies match, engage in completing contracts and missions, eliminating bosses, and other similar activities to collect as much essence as you can.

The key element for the glitch lies in obtaining a Tombstone Perk-a-Cola. Fortunately, there is an easter egg, mentioned in the next section, that offers a free Tombstone perk, avoiding the need for crafting or finding one.

Drink the Tombstone soda can to activate the perk. (Image via Activision and YouTube/Maka91Productions)

Upon collecting sufficient essence, activate the Tombstone perk by drinking it, and then navigate to a low-threat zone. Proceed to your favored location, ensuring you don't possess self-revive. Now, empty your backpack and let the zombies kill you. Don't let your squad mate revive you, and don't give up; let the timer run out. When you die, your Tombstone will pop up.

Visit your tombstone (Image via Activision and YouTube/Maka91Productions)

Commence a new zombie match and head towards the location where you were eliminated previously. While making your way to your tombstone, avoid any zombie engagements or any item collection. Once you reach the spot, the essence you left behind earlier will be doubled.

How to get a free Tombstone perk in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Location of the building to start the Easter egg. (Image via Activision and YouTube/ GregFPS)

To obtain the free Tombstone perk, equip a sniper rifle and head to the map's southernmost point, especially Al-Dahr Estates (D7 map coordinate). Ascend to the rooftop of the building next to the main road. The precise location is marked on the attached image.

Where you need to aim to get the free Tombstone perk. (Image via Activision and YouTube/ GregFPS)

Once atop, equip your sniper and point your scope south to see Mr. Peek in the middle section of a tall tower. Aim at him, and it will trigger a jumpscare where a stuffed bunny will pop up in front of you. Following that, a reward rift appears, offering you the free Tombstone perk.

The developers will soon fix the aforementioned glitch. In the meantime, you can try it out and collect a large amount of essence.

