How to defeat the Warlord boss in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The Warlord is a formidable mercenary boss in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Confronting this boss involves following a specified path, making direct access impossible. A well-equipped squad with proper weapons and armor plates is required to battle the Warlord.

Defeating the boss is an integral part of the mission. Storm the Castle is within the MW3 Zombies, which is accessible only after completing all Act 1 and Act 2 missions.

This article will provide a comprehensive guide on how to find and defeat the Warlord boss in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to find and defeat the Warlord boss in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Legacy Fortress location (Image via Activision)

The Warlord boss can be found in the Legacy Fortress, to the left of the Popov Power POI (D4 map coordinate). In the zombie-infested Urzikstan, the map is divided into three zones: high threat in the center, medium threat in the borders, and low threat on the edges. The Legacy Fortress falls under the medium threat zone.

However, access to the main Fortress building requires a specific keycard. Follow these steps to acquire it:

Play the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode.

Once inside the map, locate a Mercenary Camp or Mercenary Convoy within the map.

Clear out either of these locations to acquire a Stronghold Keycard.

Alternatively, you can spend 2000 essence at a Buy Station to purchase a Stronghold Keycard.

Once you have the keycard, search for a Mercenary Stronghold and visit the area.

Use the keycard to get access to the Mercenary Stronghold and clear out all the mercenaries inside.

Now, search for a safe and drill it.

Be prepared to protect the area for around one minute during the drilling process.

Once the safe is opened, acquire the Fortress Keycard - Legacy item.

After getting the Fortress Keycard, it is recommended that you upgrade your weapon using a Pack-a-Punch machine. Given the medium threat zone, you will face formidable zombies and mercenaries.

Gather 10,000 essences, use the Tac map to find a Pack-a-Punch machine, and then spend the essences to enhance your weapon. Additionally, make sure you have enough ammo, armor plates, and a proper squad for a successful encounter with the Warlord.

Defeating the Warlord (Image via Activision and YouTube/Fili Zi)

The proper approach to defeating the Warlord is mentioned below:

Unlock the fortress door, but don't head inside right away.

At the entrance, expect mercenaries with riot shields.

Prioritize eliminating them before heading inside.

Move with caution since the doors will be filled with traps.

As you make your way to the second story, you'll come across multiple mercenaries and decoys.

Beware of decoys that can stun upon being shot.

Upon reaching the second floor, open the door, check for traps, and disable them.

Inside the room, identify the Warlord named Legacy hiding behind a large cabinet.

Directly approach him and eliminate him.

By defeating the Warlord, you will earn the Conqueror Achievement along with some great rewards.

