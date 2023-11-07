All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mastery camos and how to get them

Call of Duty has officially revealed all the Mastery camos coming to Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, and according to the official blog, this is the "biggest Zombies camo grind of all time". The upcoming undead mode will allow players to have separate Mastery camos and challenges for both Modern Warfare 3 and MW2 weapons.

If you are wondering what are the brand new Mastery camos and how to unlock them in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, this article contains all the details that you need to know.

Every Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mastery camo

Here is a list of all the Mastery camos available in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies -

MW3 weapons

Golden Enigma

Zircon Scale

Serpentine

Borealis

MW2 weapons

Golden Ivory

Spinel Husk

Arachnida

Bioluminescent

How to unlock all Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mastery camos for MW3 weapons

Here's how you can unlock all the Zombies Mastery camos for the brand new weapons in MW3 -

Golden Enigma

Golden Enigma (Image via Activision)

Unlock Criteria:

Complete all four Zombie Base Camo Challenges for the specific weapon.

Complete the Golden Ivory Camo Challenge: Usually a certain number of Zombie kills and a successful Extract with the weapon in a single deployment.

Zircon Scale

Zircon Scale (Image via Activision)

Unlock Criteria:

Complete the Golden Enigma Camo challenge for the specific weapon.

Complete additional Golden Enigma Camo challenges for weapons in the same category.

Complete the Zircon Scale Camo Challenge: Usually a certain number of Zombie kills with the weapon while it is Pack-A-Punched.

Serpentinite

Sepentinite (Image via Activision)

Unlock Criteria:

Complete the Zircon Scale Camo challenge for the specific weapon.

Complete a total of 37 Zircon Scale Camo challenges for MW3 weapons.

Complete the Serpentinite Camo Challenge: Usually a set number of Special or Elite Zombie Kills with the weapon.

Borealis

Borealis (Image via Activision)

Unlock Criteria:

Complete a total of 37 Serpentinite Camo challenges for MW3 weapons.

How to unlock MW3 Zombies Mastery camos for MW2 weapons

As MW3 Zombies will have seperate Mastery camos for MW2 weapons, hence the unlock criteria will also be different. Here is how you can get them -

Golden Ivory

Golden Ivory (Image via Activision)

Unlock Criteria:

Complete all four Zombie Base Camo Challenges for the specific weapon.

Complete the Golden Ivory Camo Challenge: Usually a certain number of Zombie kills and a successful Extract with the weapon in a single deployment.

Spinel Husk

Spinel Husk (Image via Activision)

Unlock Criteria:

Complete the Gold Camo challenge for the specific weapon (MP Mastery).

Complete additional Gold Camo challenges for weapons in the same category (MP Mastery).

Complete the Spinel Husk Camo Challenge: Usually a certain number of Zombie kills with the weapon while it is Pack-A-Punched.

Arachnida

Arachnida (Image via Activision)

Unlock Criteria:

Complete the Platinum Camo challenge for the specific weapon (MP Mastery).

Complete a total of 51 Platinum Camo challenges for MWII weapons (MP Mastery).

Complete the Arachnida Camo Challenge: Usually a set number of Special or Elite Zombie Kills with the weapon.

Bioluminescent

Bioluminescent (Image via Activision)

Unlock Criteria:

Complete a total of 32 Arachnida Camo challenges for MWII weapons.

That is everything you need to know regarding Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Master camos and challenges.