Modern Warfare 3 mastery camos leaked just ahead of release

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is set to introduce a fresh series of weapon mastery camos alongside its final release on November 10, 2023. CoD pro “FaZe Jev” recently uploaded a video discussing how some of the skins were leaked just as the game entered its beta phase. The inclusion of mastery camos has proven to be an effective incentive for players to grind the game.

Modern Warfare 3 will reportedly have a similar linear weapon progression to help players passively farm for mastery camos. Since the new shooter is going to be added to the existing Call of Duty HQ platform, a familiar camo system would bring continuity to the titles. Moreover, all MW2 imported weapons will also have a separate mastery progression.

Let us take a closer look at all possible mastery camos for Modern Warfare 3.

What are the new mastery camos in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer

Modern Warfare 3 leaked multiplayer mastery camos (Image via Twitter/@ModernWarzone)

Here is a list of all mastery camos that are reportedly arriving in MW3 when it officially launches:

Gold

Platinum

Cosmic-themed

Polyatomic

The data remains unconfirmed as Activision has not confirmed or announced the presence of the mastery camos. However, we can speculate a few of them based on the upcoming calling cards that would unlock with every camo.

The first and the second card follows the MW2 theme and features a golden and shiny platinum skin. These are basic mastery cosmetics that will be available for all upcoming weapons in MW3.

The third card showcases a mysterious star-dust glow around the weapon template. It seems like an iteration of the Orion mastery camo that exists in the prequel. Considering that it would be a more challenging skin to earn, there is a high chance it will be animated with cosmic scenes on the body of the weapon.

What are the new mastery camos in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mastery camos leaked (Image via Twitter/@ModernWarzone)

Here is a list of a few mastery camos that may be present in MW3 at launch.

Arachnida

Borealis

Bioluminescent

Golden Ivory

Golden Enigma

Spinel Husk

Serpentinite

Zircon Scale

These cosmetics are reportedly going to be available to the entire player base as a part of the weapon progression system in MW3. The best part is that the community will also be able to earn the above-mentioned Zombie mastery camos for both MW3 and MW2 weapons. The leaked list is quite rudimentary and may change by the time Activision’s upcoming shooter releases.

There is also a possibility that Sledgehammer Games is utilizing the names and cards as a placeholder for its own cosmetics. The confirmed list of all mastery camos is expected to be officially available around a few days before the final launch date.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for more announcements and news by following the official Twitter (X) pages of Sledgehammer Games and Activision.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.