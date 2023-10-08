All weapons in Modern Warfare 3 Beta, ranked

Identifying the best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta weapons is an essential task for every player who wishes to dominate the battlefield. The game has a wide variety of weaponry to unlock, level up, and handle. While the MW3 meta is still in its infancy and the community is still fine-tuning the best loadouts, there are a few guns that stick out from the crowd.

Modern Warfare 3's Beta is allowing PlayStation gamers to try out the numerous new gameplay elements on offer. In it, players have access to a wide range of weapons, including classic guns from the franchise as well as brand new additions. To increase your chances of victory, we have counted down all the Modern Warfare 3 Beta weapons.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Modern Warfare 3 Beta weapons, ranked

20) PILA

PILA (Image via callofduty.fandom.com)

The PILA or the portable infrared surface-to-air missile comes with a free-fire option in Modern Warfare 3 Beta. Self-propelled missiles go faster and have a lower explosive yield. It is capable of wreaking havoc, particularly on cars. However, the missile is ranked 20th on our list because of its lengthy reload time.

19) COR-45

COR-45 (Image via Activision)

The COR-45 is a semi-automatic handgun that delivers modest damage while maintaining great accuracy. It is a reliable secondary weapon, but it lacks overall power and versatility, hence its ranking in Modern Warfare 3 Beta.

18) Renetti

Renetti (Image via Activision)

The Renetti handgun, known for its larger magazine capacity and rapid pull, is an excellent secondary weapon. However, it is ranked 18th due to its weaker stopping power when compared to other guns. It does produce modest damage, has a huge magazine compared to other handguns, and has somewhat manageable recoil.

17) KV Inhibitor

KV Inhibitor (image via Activision)

There aren't many weapons in the Modern Warfare 3 Beta that can compete with the KV Inhibitor at long range. That's why it is placed 17th in our list. Even if you miss a shot, the stock KV Inhibitor not only has excellent recoil control, but it also has 10 bullets per magazine. This allows you to take down even the most obnoxious opponents.

16) WSP Stinger

WSP Stinger (Image via Activision)

The WSP Stinger, a light machine gun recognized for its constant fire rate and steadiness, is ranked 16th. It is ranked here because of its reliance on constant fire to maintain efficiency, and its substantial recoil. The WSP Stinger is based on the real-life gun, IMI Micro Uzi.

15) Lockwood 680

Lockwood 680 (Image via Activision)

The Lockwood 680 is a pump-action shotgun known for its exceptional close-quarters damage output in Modern Warfare 3 Beta. However, it has inferior rate of fire and mobility compared to other weapons of its class, and that is why it ranks 15th. The Lockwood 680 is based on the real-life gun, Remington 870 MCS.

14) Pulemyot 762

Pulemyot 762 (Image via Activision)

The Pulemyot 762 is a belt-fed heavy machine gun that chambers 7.62 rounds and produces good suppressive fire while causing huge damage at long ranges. It is based on the real-life gun, PKP Pecheneg. However, it makes sacrifices in terms of mobility and handling speed, which is why it ranks 14th on the list.

13) MCW 6.8

MCW 6.8 (Image via Activision)

The MCW 6.8 is an MCW variant developed for improved recoil management. This highly modular Marksman Rifle chambers 6.8 caliber rounds, and has remarkable damage and reliability. The MCW 6.8 is based on the real-life gun, Bushmaster ACR DMR. It meets all of the basic standards for a Marksman Rifle but lacks the precision of the original MCW, hence ranked 13th.

12) MTZ Interceptor

MTZ Interceptor (Image via Activision)

The MTZ Interceptor, a hybrid assault rifle that combines the capabilities of a long-range rifle and an SMG, comes in at number 12. This combination of characteristics makes it flexible, but other weapons outperform it in specialized roles.

11) Riveter

Riveter (Image via Activision)

The Riveter is a potentially oppressive shotgun, ready to be unleashed on your enemies in Modern Warfare 3 Beta. It is a sophisticated shotgun with a reliable pump-action mechanism. It is ranked 11th because of its decisive power at close range and fast rate of fire.

10) Holger 26

Holger 26 (Image via Activision)

The Holger 26 is a superb station-suppression weapon, and does significant damage at long ranges while shooting at a rapid rate. The movement is slow, and the accuracy is just average, but the controllable recoil maintains your sights on the target for simpler eliminations. It has a large ammo capacity, but its heavy weight limits mobility and earnes it the 10th position.

9) Longbow

Longbow (Image via Activision)

The Longbow is a high-powered sniper rifle famed for its pinpoint accuracy. It will be accessible in Modern Warfare 3 when it launches and later this year in Warzone with Season 1. Because of its bolt-action and sluggish handling speed, it needs a high level of skills to wield successfully. Thus, it has earned the ninth rank.

8) AMR9

AMR9 (Image via Activision)

The AMR9 is a fully automatic submachine gun chambered in 9mm, ideal for players who love to shred opponents from close to mid-range. It is based on the real-life gun, 9mm AR-15. The AMR9, a multi-role adaptable rifle, is ranked eighth. Its adaptability makes it useful for a variety of combat situations.

7) SVA 545

The SVA 545, ranked sixth, is an assault rifle with a rapid-fire rate and maneuverability. This weapon shoots the first two rounds nearly simultaneously, making it a very dangerous weapon in the hands of a skilled user. The SVA 545 is based on the real-life pistol, AN-94. Its tiny design enables superb movement, making it ideal for close-quarters combat.

6) MTZ-762

MTZ-762 (Image via Activision)

The MTZ-762 is a powerful battle rifle with above-average bullet velocity and stopping capability. It also features a lethal damage range and a reasonable rate of fire. It ranks sixth on our list due to its high performance reliability and ease of modification.

5) BAS-B

BAS-B (Image via Activision)

The BAS-B is a powerful and highly controlled Battle Rifle. It chambers .227 Fury rounds, and is built for overall dependability and performance. The weapon is based on the real-world gun, SIG MCX Spear. The BAS-B Battle Rifle ranks fifth due to its remarkable accuracy and tremendous damage output at long range in Modern Warfare 3 Beta.

4) Striker

The Striker is a tough shotgun with impressive close-range stopping power. It has the most ammo capacity of any shotgun in the game, with 12 shells stored in its cylinder. It has a strong structural integrity, enabling powerful shots with little kickback. It ranks fourth on the list due to its supremacy in close-quarters combat.

3) MTZ-556

MTZ-556 (Image via Activision)

The MTZ-556 is a basic assault rifle with a reputation for balanced performance. It is popular among both new and experienced players in Modern Warfare 3 Beta due to its steady damage rate and predictable recoil. Its versatility merits its third-place rating.

2) Rival 9

Rival 9 (Image via Activision)

The Rival 9 is a dependable sidearm with an exceptional fire rate and improved control that can compete with larger, more powerful guns. It is well-known for its versatility and excels in close-to-mid-range combat. This makes it a worthy second choice for many operators in Modern Warfare 3 Beta.

1) MCW

The MCW (Medical College Weapon) is a high-end specialized tactical firearm recognized for its accuracy in Modern Warfare 3 Beta. It has an incredible handling speed and excellent battlefield stability, as well as cutting-edge technology that makes its performance unrivaled. Thus, it earns itseld the number one rank on our list.

