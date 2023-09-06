5 best Warzone 1 weapons to use before it shuts down

Activision has confirmed that the Warzone 1 Caldera servers will be decommissioned on September 21, 2023. Player progression from Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard was integrated into the battle royale. That means the game will be unusable for about two months before Modern Warfare 3 is released.

Call of Duty showcases an enormous variety of weaponry in Warzone 1. However, you have a lot of choices in the game, and picking the perfect loadout can be difficult with so many alternatives accessible. Our list of the finest meta weapons and most challenging loadouts in Warzone Caldera will help you get that battle royale before Warzone 1 shuts down for good.

Top 5 Warzone 1 weapons

1) Automaton

Automaton loadout in Warzone 1 (Image via sym.gg)

The Automaton Assault Rifle, which utterly slayed in the early days of Warzone Pacific, is still one of the game's most destructive weapons. In the game, it has a pick rate of 4.8%. With a lethal TTK and a damage range capable of easily destroying foes at long range, it's a gun that should be in your loadout for quick kills.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA

ZAC 600mm BFA Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Anastasia Padded

Anastasia Padded Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums

6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

2) XM4

XM4 loadout in Warzone 1 (Image via sym.gg)

The XM4 is a lethal Assault Rifle with exceptional precision and decent range damage, making it an excellent choice in Warzone. Previously known as the Commando, this dependable Rifle is certainly a great selection in the current meta. Given its high accuracy, fire rate, and damage, its gunplay is quite comparable to that of the M4A1.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.5″ Task Force

13.5″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3X

Axial Arms 3X Magazine: Stanag 60 Rnd

Stanag 60 Rnd Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

3) PPSH-41

PPSH-41 loadout in Warzone 1 (Image via sym.gg)

The PPSh-41 from CoD Vanguard is one of the most well-rounded SMGs in Warzone Pacific. It's more than capable of wiping out a squad, but with the appropriate setup, it has the potential to become one of the top guns in today's battle royale. Due to its fast bullet velocity and minimal recoil, the PPSh is a great close to medium-range alternative.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 64 Round Mags Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Quick

4) UGM-8

UGM-8 loadout in Warzone 1 (Image via sym.gg)

Unlike other LMG guns, the UGM-8 has a high mobility and a lightning-fast fire rate. This advantage allows it to compete with the game's greatest Assault Rifles and SMGs, which is crucial when playing on Caldera and Fortune's Keep. After all, having a gun that you can rely on in close to mid-range firefights gives you a lot of kill potential.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Bernard XL214 736mm

Bernard XL214 736mm Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X Stock: Mercier WT Ancre

Mercier WT Ancre Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 100 Round Box

6.5mm Sakura 100 Round Box Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

5) Armaguerra 43

Armaguerra 43 loadout in Warzone 1 (Image via sym.gg)

Devastating TTK, top-tier mobility, and rapid ADS speed make the Armaguerra 43 the most popular gun in Warzone 1. This weapon is similar to an SMG that would be used outside World War II. Aside from its small design, the weapon appears to lend itself to a plethora of customizing choices aimed at improving various aspects of the weapon.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Botti 570mm Precisione

Botti 570mm Precisione Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 55 Round Mags

9mm 55 Round Mags Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Steady

Steady Perk 2: Quick

