Best meta loadout in each weapon category in Warzone 2

The Warzone 2 meta has shifted yet again in Season 5 Reloaded, prompting everyone to find out which meta loadout to use. Warzone 2 includes 74 of MW2's weaponry, with Season 5 Reloaded boasting a wide range of weapons that were both nerfed and buffed. While many of these improvements were made with MW2 multiplayer in mind, several of them still had an impact on the WZ meta.

Season 5 Reloaded of Warzone 2 features a ton of new content, including unique weapons like the Lachmann Shroud and 9mm Daemon, the Armored Royale game option, and even celebrity Operators. This article will list the best meta loadout from each weapon category in Warzone 2 that you can take to Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel.

Top meta loadout of each weapon to use from each category in Warzone 2

1) FTAC Siege - Handguns

FTAC Siege loadout (Image via sym.gg)

As Season 5 Reloaded progresses, the FTAC Siege remains a dominant force in Warzone, with the weapon's adaptability as a secondary weapon grabbing players' interest. The rapid-fire rate of this handgun has made it a strong choice for close-range combat. Setting up an efficient loadout for the FTAC Siege necessitates significant thought.

With its severe recoil and limited range, the handgun provides a distinct challenge. However, its fast rate of fire and outstanding mobility make it an excellent pick for aggressive players.

Recommended meta loadout:

Barrel: CMRN-50

CMRN-50 Laser: FJX Diod-70

FJX Diod-70 Stock: FTAC Siege Stock

FTAC Siege Stock Magazine: 72 Round Drum

72 Round Drum Rear Grip: SUR-160

2) MCPR-300 - Sniper Rifle

MCPR-300 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Sniper Rifles have been the most popular long-range weapons in Warzone 2 since its release, and the MCPR-300 from this category can eliminate foes at great range with minimal effort.

The MCPR-300 is considered the best Sniper Rifle in the game, thanks to its firepower that quickly dispatches opposition squads. However, to maximize its capabilities, the appropriate attachments, Perks, and Equipment must be in place.

Recommended meta loadout:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: 22" OMX-456

22" OMX-456 Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Magazine: 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive

3) Tempus Torrent - Marksman Rifle

Tempus Torrent loadout (Image via sym.gg)

As Warzone Season 5 Reloaded progresses, the Tempus Torrent appears with the ability to resurrect the DMR meta. Despite its difficult recoil, this high-powered marksman rifle has an amazing damage output in long-range scuffles.

While mastering its recoil and connecting successive rounds requires some talent, the correct accessories can dramatically improve its overall effectiveness in Warzone. With this loadout, the Tempus Torrent can eliminate enemies with just three shots.

Recommended meta loadout:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: 24" Outreach 4

24" Outreach 4 Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 30 Round Mag

4) RAPP H - Light Machine Gun

RAPP H loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The RAPP H, one of Warzone 2's earliest light machine guns, has always been overshadowed by the RPK and HCR 56, especially after the former was nerfed. However, in the fifth season of the game, the RAPP H finally gets its chance to establish itself as one of the top meta LMGs that everyone craves.

The RAPP H now has a better chance of regularly obtaining kills and succeeding in long-range combat thanks to a recent upgrade to its semi-auto damage. The RAPP H, along with the SAKIN MG38, is one of the best large-magazine firearms.

Recommended meta loadout:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: Hound-9G Grip

Hound-9G Grip Magazine: 100 Round Mag

100 Round Mag Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

5) KV Broadside - Shotgun

KV Broadside loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Close-range encounters are dominated by shotguns. With its unrivaled damage output and adaptability, the KV Broadside has managed to grab the spotlight from this class. The latest class-wide upgrade in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded has boosted shotgun viability, and the KV Broadside has emerged as one of the meta's most potent shotguns.

The damage computation for shotguns was changed in Season 5, making them more consistent. You'll be able to obtain two or three-shot kills if at least four out of eight pellets hit the target.

Recommended meta loadout:

Barrel: Range Twelve

Range Twelve Stock: VLK Stockless

VLK Stockless Magazine: 25 Shell Drum

25 Shell Drum Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

12 Gauge Dragon's Breath Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

6) ISO 45 - Submachine Gun

ISO 45 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The ISO 45 in Warzone 2 is an S-Tier SMG inspired by the real-life B&T APC45 rifle, which is now the game's most widely utilized close-range weapon. Despite being a meta gun, the ISO 45 is not always a straightforward weapon to use. In the latest season of Warzone 2, many find it difficult to optimize their ISO 45 loadouts and configurations.

Those who persist will soon find themselves with a truly strong ISO 45 build capable of dispatching countless foes in the line of fire.

Recommended meta loadout:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: SK-3 Cheetah

SK-3 Cheetah Magazine: 45 Round Drum

45 Round Drum Rear Grip: EXP Shear

7) Cronen Squall - Battle Rifle

Cronen Squall loadout (Image via sym.gg)

If you seek mayhem in Warzone 2, you should equip the Cronen Squall. With the correct attachments, this Battle Rifle offers you the advantage in medium and long-range combat. Among these are various Battle Rifles, with the Cronen Squall standing out as a superb choice, whether you choose its highly precise semi-automatic mode or its fully automatic configuration.

Despite being nerfed in the September 6 update, the Cronen Squall remains one of the most popular guns in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded. Here's the finest Cronen Squall loadout in Warzone 2.

Recommended meta loadout:

Muzzle: Bore-490

Bore-490 Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

8) Kastov 762 - Assault Rifle

Kastov 762 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Kastov 762, inspired by the AK-103, has emerged as the top Assault Rifle in Warzone 2's meta, with players using it for both mid-range and long-range builds. However, it suffers from severe recoil and limited accuracy in its standard form due to its platform being KASTOVIA, prompting Warzone 2 players to seek stability-boosting loadouts and class combinations.

The Kastov 762 is already an impressive weapon, but with the correct tweaks, players may make it much better.

Recommended meta loadout:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Follow Sportskeeda's official CoD page to know more about Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6.