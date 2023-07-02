Best FSS Hurricane loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

FSS Hurricane is a Sub Machine Gun (SMG) in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Similar to all SMGs, this weapon is also a close-range weapon. While it is not particularly popular among players due to its slow rate of fire, it compensates with a large magazine. Furthermore, its exceptional mobility provides a strategic edge, allowing aggressive gameplay approaches. Players can capitalize on enhanced mobility to exert persistent pressure on opponents by utilizing the FSS Hurricane's high magazine capacity.

The weapon is an excellent choice for dealing with several enemies at once, and with the correct setup, you may get favorable results. This article will discuss the proper class, attachments, and more for the weapon to function at its best.

What is the best class setup for the FSS Hurricane in Modern Warfare 2?

The FSS Hurricane excels in close-range combat but is less effective in mid to long-range combat, making it a great secondary weapon choice. This firearm's remarkable mobility aids in closing the gap between opponents, while its large magazine capacity allows for a prolonged tempo. Appropriate perks, tactical gear, lethal items, and a solid additional weapon must be equipped to maximize its potential.

Primary weapon: SO-14

SO-14 Secondary weapon: FSS Hurricane

FSS Hurricane Tactical equipment: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Base perks: Battle Hardened and Double Time

Battle Hardened and Double Time Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: Quick Fix

What are the best attachments for the FSS Hurricane?

The FSS Hurricane is designed for gamers that want an aggressive playstyle. Despite its slower firing rate of 698 rpm compared to other SMGs, it may still be quite effective when correctly customized with appropriate attachments. Improved stability and aim-down-sight (ADS) speed will be critical, allowing players to quickly hit the opening shot and sustain a tactical edge in fast-paced encounters.

Loadout customization must be carefully considered to optimize the FSS Hurricane's performance and obtain favorable outcomes on the battlefield, adjusting to varied combat conditions with strategic flexibility.

FSS Hurricane loadout in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16"

FSS Cannonade 16" Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Ammunition: 5.7X28MM Overpressured +P

5.7X28MM Overpressured +P Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

The Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider muzzle and the FSS Cannonade 16" barrel will assist the weapon in achieving enhanced recoil steadiness, muzzle flash concealment, damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity.

The XTEN rear grip and the Edge-47 Grip underbarrel will boost the aiming stability, ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and recoil stabilization.

Finally, the 5.7X28MM Overpressured +P ammo will provide increased target flinch.

How to unlock the FSS Hurricane in Modern Warfare 2?

To get your hands on the FSS Hurricane in Modern Warfare 2, you must do the following:

First, you need to level up your M4 to level 14.

Once you reach the required level, the FTAC Recon weapon will be unlocked.

Now, you need to take the FTAC Recon to level 17.

After that, you will unlock the FSS Hurricane SMG.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

