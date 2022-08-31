Warzone Season 5 - Best LMGs to win games

With the arrival of Warzone Season 5, players can expect to see tons of new content as we get into the final season of Warzone. Season 5 introduced two new weapons to choose from and, of course, tons of balance changes to shake up the meta.
These balance changes include the LMGs receiving a few alterations in Season 5. If you're an LMG user, here are some of the most effective LMGs in the meta.
Warzone Season 5 Best 5 LMGs in the game
Light machine guns, also known as LMGs, are a blend between assault rifles and heavy machine guns. LMGs can be heavy, slowing down your movements, and they don't always have the best handling.
They excel at medium to long-range fights where overwhelming your enemies hold priority and are ideal for players seeking a balance of range and power.
5) Bruen MK9
The Bruen might be establishing itself as a strong LMG option. This is an LMG that can compete with some of Warzone’s best weapons in Season 5. This classic Warzone gun has gone through plenty of nerfs since it was first introduced, and it remains a viable option for LMG fans.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8″
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight
- Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
4) UGM-8
Weapons with high control have always dominated the meta, and now that the KG M40 has been taken down, there was room for a new king. That crown goes directly to the UGM-8, which fires like a laser beam at a distance. Full auto will be the aim of this UGM-8 loadout, mainly commonly used.
Recommended Attachments:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: Bernard XL214 736mm
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Stock: Romauld TAC YR
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box
- Perk 1: Surveil
- Perk 2: On-Hand
3) Bren
Unique among the LMGs, the best Bren loadout has dominated the meta in past seasons. Despite going through a round of heavy nerfs, the weapon with its win rate is comparable to some of the game’s best weapons. There is no gun with similar features to the Bren in the game. It is one of the most potent guns from Vanguard’s weapon pool.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: Queen’s 775m Scepter
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Stock: Hockenson SP2B
- Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: On-Hand
2) PKM
The PKM was starting to gain some traction as the go-to LMG pick due to the nerfs to the Bren.
Even after Bruen became the default meta weapon in Warzone, PKM beat it in several key areas, including aim-down-sight speed, recoil, and damage per second. It is a great weapon to knock enemies down in the weapon.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: 26.9” Extended Barrel
- Underbarrel: Snatch Grip
- Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
- Laser: Tac Laser
1) M91
The M91 has never been especially popular, and that’s not changing even with the ever-changing meta. A good M91 loadout should take advantage of the fact that this LMG is relatively easy to control. Focusing the attachments on increasing the weapon's accuracy, the M91 can be a true companion in victory.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: M91 Heavy
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Optic: VLK 3.0x Scope
- Perk: Slight of Hand
These were the five most effective LMGs to use in Warzone Season 5. With the correct equipment, players can easily enjoy out-gunning enemies and dominating lobbies. Using these LMGs with the correct attachments will guarantee the upper hand players need to prevail in duels and emerge victorious.