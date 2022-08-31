Warzone Season 5 - Best LMGs to win games

With the arrival of Warzone Season 5, players can expect to see tons of new content as we get into the final season of Warzone. Season 5 introduced two new weapons to choose from and, of course, tons of balance changes to shake up the meta.

These balance changes include the LMGs receiving a few alterations in Season 5. If you're an LMG user, here are some of the most effective LMGs in the meta.

Warzone Season 5 Best 5 LMGs in the game

Light machine guns, also known as LMGs, are a blend between assault rifles and heavy machine guns. LMGs can be heavy, slowing down your movements, and they don't always have the best handling.

They excel at medium to long-range fights where overwhelming your enemies hold priority and are ideal for players seeking a balance of range and power.

5) Bruen MK9

The Bruen might be establishing itself as a strong LMG option. This is an LMG that can compete with some of Warzone’s best weapons in Season 5. This classic Warzone gun has gone through plenty of nerfs since it was first introduced, and it remains a viable option for LMG fans.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8″

XRK Summit 26.8″ Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Corp Combat Holo Sight Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

4) UGM-8

Weapons with high control have always dominated the meta, and now that the KG M40 has been taken down, there was room for a new king. That crown goes directly to the UGM-8, which fires like a laser beam at a distance. Full auto will be the aim of this UGM-8 loadout, mainly commonly used.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Bernard XL214 736mm

Bernard XL214 736mm Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Stock: Romauld TAC YR

Romauld TAC YR Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Perk 1: Surveil

Surveil Perk 2: On-Hand

3) Bren

Unique among the LMGs, the best Bren loadout has dominated the meta in past seasons. Despite going through a round of heavy nerfs, the weapon with its win rate is comparable to some of the game’s best weapons. There is no gun with similar features to the Bren in the game. It is one of the most potent guns from Vanguard’s weapon pool.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Queen’s 775m Scepter

Queen’s 775m Scepter Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Stock: Hockenson SP2B

Hockenson SP2B Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags

6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: On-Hand

2) PKM

The PKM was starting to gain some traction as the go-to LMG pick due to the nerfs to the Bren.

Even after Bruen became the default meta weapon in Warzone, PKM beat it in several key areas, including aim-down-sight speed, recoil, and damage per second. It is a great weapon to knock enemies down in the weapon.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 26.9” Extended Barrel

26.9” Extended Barrel Underbarrel: Snatch Grip

Snatch Grip Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Laser: Tac Laser

1) M91

The M91 has never been especially popular, and that’s not changing even with the ever-changing meta. A good M91 loadout should take advantage of the fact that this LMG is relatively easy to control. Focusing the attachments on increasing the weapon's accuracy, the M91 can be a true companion in victory.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: M91 Heavy

M91 Heavy Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Optic: VLK 3.0x Scope

VLK 3.0x Scope Perk: Slight of Hand

These were the five most effective LMGs to use in Warzone Season 5. With the correct equipment, players can easily enjoy out-gunning enemies and dominating lobbies. Using these LMGs with the correct attachments will guarantee the upper hand players need to prevail in duels and emerge victorious.

