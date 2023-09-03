The Season 5 Reloaded update for Warzone 2 has substantially altered the game's meta, offering players new weapon options for an exciting gaming experience in the popular DMZ mode. This update includes significant weapon adjustments, allowing one to experiment with new loadouts. Furthermore, the update has focused on improving the gameplay by providing several bug fixes exclusively to the DMZ mode.

This article provides players with the optimal loadout consisting of the M13B assault rifle and the Lachmann Sub SMG for the DMZ mode. The highlighted loadout has been carefully constructed for an aggressive playstyle, flawlessly fitting with the essence of the DMZ mode.

Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded's meta loadout for DMZ: M13B and Lachmann Sub

M13B and Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The M13B is a top-tier assault rifle in Warzone 2, recognized for its amazing feature of having nearly zero recoil. Given its outstanding steadiness, it is a versatile weapon capable of succeeding in engagements at all ranges.

This weapon is an ideal choice for the DMZ mode, which mostly includes close to medium-range clashes, and it emerges as the unrivaled option for quickly eliminating enemies, whether AI entities or real players. The M13B, with its great damage capability and user-friendly handling, stays accessible to a wide range of players while genuinely suited for aggressive gameplay.

Since its launch, the Lachmann Sub, a cherished SMG among fans, has constantly maintained its place at the top of close-quarter fighting. Given its amazing characteristics, such as a high rate of fire, considerable damage output, and an impressive Time to Kill (TTK) rating, this deadly weapon consistently provides favorable outcomes in close-range encounters and is capable of dominating any enemy within its effective range.

Best class setup for the meta loadout

A carefully crafted class configuration may considerably increase your chances of success in Warzone 2's DMZ scenario. Below is the appropriate class setup for the loadout.

Class setup for the meta loadout (Image via Activision)

Primary weapon: M13B

M13B Secondary weapon: Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub Tactical equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Base perks: Overkill and Double Time

Overkill and Double Time Bonus perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate perk: High Alert

Best attachments for the primary weapon: M13B

M13B attachments (Image via sym.gg)

A proper set of attachments for the M13B can further enhance the weapon's performance in Warzone 2, making it a lethal weapon at hand. The attachments provided below will assist players in fully utilizing the weapon's capabilities.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (vertical -0.54; horizontal +0.71)

Harbinger D20 (vertical -0.54; horizontal +0.71) Barrel: 14'' Bruen Echelon (vertical +0.27; horizontal +0.27)

14'' Bruen Echelon (vertical +0.27; horizontal +0.27) Optic: Aim-OP V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal -1.65)

Aim-OP V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal -1.65) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (vertical +0.32; horizontal +5.52)

5.56 High Velocity (vertical +0.32; horizontal +5.52) Magazine: 60-round Mag

Best attachments for the secondary weapon: Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub attachments (image via sym.gg)

The Lachmann Sub can be transformed into a devastating close-range force by strategically attaching the following equipment:

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm (vertical +0.29; horizontal -0.26)

L38 Falcon 226mm (vertical +0.29; horizontal -0.26) Laser: VLK LZR 7mW (vertical -0.23; horizontal -32.9)

VLK LZR 7mW (vertical -0.23; horizontal -32.9) Stock: FT Mobile Stock (vertical -1.92; horizontal -1.15)

FT Mobile Stock (vertical -1.92; horizontal -1.15) Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 (vertical -0.52; horizontal -0.28)

Lachmann TCG-10 (vertical -0.52; horizontal -0.28) Magazine: 40-round Mag

The above covers everything related to the Warzone 2 DMZ's meta loadout for Season 5 Reloaded. Follow Sportskeeda for more loadout-related content and updates surrounding the game.