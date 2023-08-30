All DMZ changes in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

The Season 5 Reloaded update for Warzone 2 DMZ has added some new content to this mode. With fresh Shadow Company missions, new locations to explore, and changes in item spawn rates, this update has made some necessary alterations. Although this content is certainly intriguing, the Host Leave Party feature — which was announced earlier with the roadmap — unfortunately will not be arriving with Season 5 Reloaded.

Other than that, Season 5 Reloaded looks promising for DMZ in Warzone 2. Players of this mode will be able to wield three new weapons. This article will offer a closer look at all the changes that Season 5 Reloaded will feature, including several bug fixes.

What are all the DMZ changes in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded?

Warzone 2's DMZ has always been a fan-favorite mode, and Season 5 Reloaded has ensured that things stay that way. This patch didn't bring in a large number of changes for it. However, it did introduce some crucial ones.

Moreover, issues that have bothered players for quite a while — such as the inability to complete the Quid Pro Quo mission, Urgent Missions not progressing, and more — have been addressed.

Here are all the changes for DMZ in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded according to this update's patch notes:

Gameplay changes

New Missions

Shadow Company Faction Mission tiers 3, 4, and 5 are now available.

Adjustments

Increased drop rates for chemical items in Koschei Complex and Building 21

Adjusted the UI when revealing safes to better indicate the location

Grab a Secure Backpack and explore the ruins of Zaya Observatory if you dare… a new Barter item is available at the closest Buy Station

Bug Fixes

Missions that require DMZ players in Warzone 2 to acquire a weapon or extract a specific weapon will now count progress when you acquire or extract a Blueprint (i.e. “Disarming Presence”)

Fixed an exploit with the Gas Mask that would allow durability to be reset

Fixed an issue where a Player couldn't Plea for Help as a solo after being interrogated

Fixed an exploit that allow weapon duplication with Dead Drops

Fixed an issue where the “Quid Pro Quo” mission was not working when the Vondel Castle was not an Active Combat Zone

Fixed a number of issues with upgrades not correctly unlocking the later upgrades in their FOB progression

Fixed a number of issues in mission descriptions

Fixed a number of issues with some vehicle turrets not counting for missions that require killing from a vehicle

Fixed a number of issues with missions requiring Players to extract with a full Backpack not working if the Player equips a Scavenger Backpack

Fixed an issue where the “Ready to Rock” mission was not correctly tracking 3-plate carrier variants

Fixed an issue where Players could enter vehicles while planting or defusing charges at a supply site

Fixed a number of issues where caches for the Secure Supplies contract could end up in strongholds

Fixed an issue where the objective icon would disappear when a new Player assimilates into your team during Secure Intel contracts

Fixed a number of issues with missions that require the Player to kill enemies in radiation not correctly racking in Koschei Complex radiation

Fixed an issue where Self-Revive kits could persist after death

Fixed several issues preventing certain daily Urgent Missions from progressing

Fixed an issue where taking a Self-Revive from a Self-Revive Box wasn’t counting towards mission progress

Fixed an issue where certain notes with monetary value wouldn’t be unlocked when extracted

Fixed an issue where DMZ players in Warzone 2 who were not solo were incorrectly being given a Self-Revive from the solo Self-Revive Box

Fixed an issue where sometimes upgrade progress wasn’t shown until the game is reset

Fixed an issue where killing friendly Shadow Company members counted as killing an enemy

Fixed an issue where cash values were being modified incorrectly after a Plea for Help revive

Fixed an issue where the “Extract Weapons Case” Urgent Mission was not always counting correctly

Fixed an issue where the revive camera behaved inconsistently in water

Fixed a number of issues that could result from being revived by your team as you swapped teams

Fixed an issue causing missing drill sounds in Building 21

That covers all the DMZ changes in the Season 5 Reloaded update of Warzone 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone 2 news.