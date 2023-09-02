Top 5 meta loadouts for Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

The new Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded has brought a variety of balancing tweaks, long-awaited movement changes, and more. The Season 5 update stabilized Warzone 2’s meta, giving substantial buffs and nerfs and turning the meta around completely. A few weapons clearly stand out, but many previously overlooked weapons can now compete in both long and short-range confrontations.

The developers' goal was to balance out all weapon classes and make every weapon usable, which is beneficial to the game's life cycle because it keeps it from becoming stale. Some pure meta weapons were impacted in the Season 5 Reloaded patch notes, while others escaped unscathed.

This guide will show you all you need to know about the top 5 strongest weapon loadouts in the game right now.

5 best meta loadouts to dominate Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

5) M4

The M4 is a true Call of Duty classic because of its ease of use and effectiveness. M4 has already established itself in the meta as the safe, beginner-friendly, and all-around decent weapon.

It received a nice buff with its close and mid-range damage enhanced. It has a great TTK, an easy-to-control recoil pattern, and a good damage range.

M4 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Hightower 20" Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

4) Vel 46

The VEL 46 brings the classic MP7 back to Warzone 2, and it may be the most lethal incarnation in the franchise's history. The Season 5 upgrade increased the damage multipliers for the SMG’s neck, upper, and lower torso.

The VEL 46 is one of Warzone 2's most lethal close-range weapons and a popular option. It functions well as a close-range SMG for aggressive play as well as a sniper support.

Vel 46 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: Schlager L203 Barrel

Schlager L203 Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Ammunition: 4.6mm Hollowpoint

3) Kastov 762

Kastov 762 is an underappreciated AR capable of performing at all ranges in Warzone 2 with catastrophic TTK and high firepower. Look no further than the Kastov 762 for an Assault Rifle that eviscerates foes in mid to long-range battles.

The complex recoil pattern of the hard-hitting assault rifle makes it a challenging weapon to operate, but learning to harness its force can be incredibly important.

Kastov 762 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barr

KAS-10 584mm Barr Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Optic: Aim Op-v4

2) ISO 45

While Season 5 of Warzone's short-range viable options are wide open, the ISO 45 outperforms almost every other. The ISO 45 continues to dominate the Warzone 2 meta, just as it did in Season 4 Reloaded, with a handful of SMGs even coming close.

This SMG delivers a powerful punch with significant damage and close-to-mid-range capabilities, but it's essential that you customize the weapon with the appropriate attachments to get the most out of it.

ISO 45 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Spiral v3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral v3.5 Flash Hider Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Stock: DEMO Fade Tac

DEMO Fade Tac Magazine: 45 Round Drum

45 Round Drum Rear Grip: EXP Shear

1) Lachmann Sub

Despite the changes, the Lachmann Sub, also known as the MP5 in prior games, remains one of the strongest SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 5. Despite receiving a set of significant nerfs back in Warzone 2 Season 3, the Lachmann Sub remained one of the meta's standouts following the patch.

The weapon is lethal at close range, so it's no surprise that it's one of the game's most popular guns.

Lachmann Subb loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock

Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

9mm Hollow Point Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.