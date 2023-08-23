Modern Warfare 2 expert's "3 Shot" M4 loadout for Season 5

M4 is one of the best Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 2, with one of the best Time to Kill (TTK) in its category. It also has the best damage range, and there is minimal recoil. With a proper setup, it is one of the most dependable guns in the game. It sets itself apart as a dominant choice by performing effectively in both mid and long-range combats.

The gun can be improved further by equipping it with all of the various attachments, Perks, and Equipment. This guide has the recommended loadout for M4 by YouTuber Cbass, who claims it will make it a “3 Shot” rifle.

Best class setup for M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Since its debut in COD 4, M4 has gone through several iterations, each with minor changes. Since it is so well-balanced, you can rely on it without worrying about its statistics changing with each update.

The X12 is the most potent secondary weapon for the AR loadout in Modern Warfare 2. This is a straightforward handgun that excels at its intended function: backup. There isn't much choice right now, but it outperforms other pistols.

For Perks, it's suggested to go with Double Time as a base to improve your run-and-shoot capabilities with the AR and Bomb Squad. Ghost is recommended as the final Perk.

Deploy the stun grenade to disorient your enemies and take them off guard from close range or afar, and the Semtex or Drill Charge to keep a reliable explosive or grenade.

Run the Portable Radar or Battle Rage field upgrade to improve your sprint for a limited time while keeping your health regenerated in the battlefield in Modern Warfare 2.

Best attachment setup for M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via YouTube/Cbass)

According to the YouTuber Cbass, this is his recommended loadout to get maximum performance on the Assault Rifle:

Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Ammunition: 5.56 Overpressured

5.56 Overpressured Stock: Tempus P80 Strike stock

Tempus P80 Strike stock Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel +P

The loadout relies heavily on the Hightower 20′′ Barrel. This will improve your recoil control, damage range, bullet velocity, and hip-fire accuracy, all of which are either useful or necessary for maximizing the performance of this weapon.

The Tempus P80 Strike stock improves sprint, aim walking, crouch movement, and aim down sight speed (ADS) of the rifle at the expense of aiming stability and recoil control.

The FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel helps with the aiming stability of the gun. Cbass suggests that you can deploy the Phase-3 grip or the Commando Foregrip underbarrel if you want more recoil control on your rifle.

The XTEN Grip attachment is going to help with the sprint to fire and aim down sight speed of the rifle, making it snappier, while the flinch caused by Overpressured bullets makes gunfights easier to win.

It should be noted that this build is intended to satisfy the needs of aggressive players who enjoy seeking kills. Follow the Call of Duty section on Sportskeeda for more information and guides.