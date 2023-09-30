Top 5 snipers to use in Warzone 2 Season 6

In Warzone 2 Season 6, choosing the right Sniper Rifles is a must to have a long-range combat advantage. These weapons are essential on large-scale levels like Al Mazrah as well as smaller maps like Vondel and Ashika Island. Since their initial debut, Sniper Rifles have been incredibly popular in CoD, allowing players to swiftly eliminate adversaries from a safe distance without being exposed.

Season 6 of Warzone 2 introduces a slew of new playstyles and weapon possibilities, of which there are now a total of seven Sniper Rifles. Here are the top five Snipers available in the game so you know exactly which one to use.

Best 5 snipers to use in Warzone 2 Season 6

5) Carrack.300

Carrack.300 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Carrack.300 is the most recent sniper rifle to enter the game, and it has shown to be extremely powerful. This semi-auto sniper was introduced in Warzone 2 Season 5. Key advantages of the Carrack are that it can shoot bullets at more than 1,500 m/s, has a faster firing rate, and can hold 15 rounds in a magazine.

These factors make this weapon relatively simple to use and great for taking out foes in two or three quick shots, as well as firing many follow-up shots to take down enemies at long distances in Warzone 2 Season 6.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: HEAVY-TAC 300

HEAVY-TAC 300 Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Muzzle: Cronen DM338

Cronen DM338 Rear Grip: TV Nought Grip

TV Nought Grip Magazine: 15 Round Mag

4) Victus XMR

Victus XMR loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Victus XMR has excellent handling and damage range balance. This sniper rifle has high bullet velocity and low bullet drop, making it a particularly accurate long-distance weapon.

The Victus XMR also has a fast aim-down sight (ADS) speed, making it a great choice in Warzone 2 Season 6. Snipers with long-range potential are typically slower. However, this one has excellent ADS, considering it can take down foes from extreme distances.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer

Nilsound 90 Silencer Ammunition: .50 CAL Explosive

3) Signal 50

Signal 50 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

In Warzone 2 Season 6, the Signal 50 is an excellent heavy Sniper option. Its fast fire rate could be the difference between life and death in a shootout. As this weapon is semi-automatic, it can shoot more shots per second than a standard sniper rifle.

However, its slow bullet velocity and poor ADS speed are considered disadvantages for a sniper. It possesses great damage and range, which can be increased with the appropriate attachments.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 21.5" Fluted Fifty

21.5" Fluted Fifty Laser: FSS OLE-V laser

FSS OLE-V laser Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer

Nilsound 90 Silencer Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

2) FJX Imperium

FJX Imperium loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The FJX Imperium is the first Intervention Sniper Rifle from MW2 2009. It packs a tremendous punch and is one of the few Sniper Rifles capable of taking out a player with a single shot. This weapon achieves the ideal blend of range and maneuverability.

It has an ADS speed quick enough to cope at mid-range with the appropriate combination of attachments, allowing it to effortlessly down adversaries over long distances.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: Fahrenheit 29"

Fahrenheit 29" Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Ammunition: .408 Explosive

1) MCPR-300

MCPR-300 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The MCPR-300 is a heavy Sniper that may be used from the start of the game, regardless of level. It's built for long-range combat, and the explosive rounds allow you to take out enemies with a single headshot. Such a combo can wipe out whole squads with a few well-placed shots.

The MCPR-300 has high bullet velocity and little bullet drop. It also has fast ADS, making it the top sniper in Warzone 2 Season 6.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: 22" OMX-456

22" OMX-456 Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive

.300 Mag Explosive Magazine: 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

For more such builds in Warzone 2 Season 6, follow Sportskeeda's official Call of Duty page.