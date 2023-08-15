Longshot distances for all weapons in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 has specific requirements for a kill to count as a Longshot. These longshot distances, however, can vary depending on the type of weapon players are using. For instance, a pistol or an SMG will have a shorter distance requirement for it to be counted as a longshot compared to that of a Marksman Rifle. Hence, knowing the exact range requirements is crucial for all weapon types.

Usually, longshots don't add to the gameplay experience. However, they are required to complete certain challenges. For instance, in the Faction Showdown Event, a Task Force 141 challenge requires players to get 10 longshot Operator kills with a Battle Rifle.

Similarly, to complete the Platinum Camo challenges, players will need to get 25 longshot Operator kills.

Hence, to assist players in completing their challenges easily, this guide will take a closer look at the minimum distances required for a kill to count as a longshot in Modern Warfare 2.

Guide to getting Longshots in Modern Warfare 2 easily

Getting longshots in Modern Warfare 2 simplified (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 2, all weapons have their own criteria for a kill to be considered a longshot. This value varies depending on the type of weapon you are using. Having said that, the following are all the different weapon types in MW2 and the ranges at which they count as a longshot:

Shotguns - 12.5m

- 12.5m Pistols - 20m

- 20m SMGs - 30m

- 30m Assault Rifles - 38m

- 38m Battle Rifles - 38m

- 38m LMGs - 38m

- 38m Marksman Rifles - 38m

- 38m Sniper Rifles - 50m

Knowing the distance required is just half the challenge. Since it is difficult to correctly measure the exact distance between you and the target, you'll need to take the help of certain tools that aid you in the process. There are only three Optical sights in the game that can help you to acquire these long-distance kills. They are -

XTEN Angel-40 (unlocked by leveling up the TAQ-M to Level 11)

(unlocked by leveling up the TAQ-M to Level 11) Angel-40 4.8X (unlocked by leveling up the RAAL MG to Level 6).

(unlocked by leveling up the RAAL MG to Level 6). Raptor-FVM40 (unlocked by leveling up the Victus XMR to Level 28)

They come with range finders equipped, which allow you to accurately measure the distance between you and the target. Once unlocked, equip them with the weapons that support it and head into a match and rack up the required kills.

It is, however, worth noting here that it is highly advisable to play the Hardcore game modes. In Hardcore, the health of enemies is low, and weapons usually lead to one-shot kills. This can be great for longshots, especially with pistols and SMGs, as their damage drop-off at range is huge.

That covers everything that you need to know about getting Longshots in Modern Warfare 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone 2 news.