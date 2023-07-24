How to get Longshot Kills easily with Pistols in Modern Warfare 2

Getting Longshot Kills with Pistols in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is not an easy task. Handguns don't perform well at range, and the damage drop-off is massive for them to be lethal. As a result, they often end up being hit marker machines and are easily outperformed by Assault Rifles or SMGs. However, that doesn't mean it is impossible to get Longshot eliminations with handguns.

Several challenges in MW2 exclusively require players to get Longshot Kills. For instance, to unlock the Platinum Camo or eventually get a hold of the Orion Camo, getting Longshot eliminations are inevitable. Moreover, the new Diabolical Camo challenge requires players to get 50 Longshot Kills with a Pistol to unlock the Mastery Camo, among others.

For players struggling to get Longshot Kills with Pistols, this guide explores some of the best ways to achieve them in Modern Warfare 2.

Guide to getting Longshot Kills with Pistols in Modern Warfare 2

Getting Longshot Kills with Pistols in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Completing Pistol Longshot Kill challenges in Modern Warfare 2 is a challenging task, but with the right strategies, they can be earned easily. For an elimination to count as a 'Longshot,' the target must be at least 20 meters away from you. However, it isn't easy to determine the distance between you and the enemy, especially during an intense match.

Moreover, handguns aren't the most damaging weapons in the game, especially at long ranges. Hence, depending on your handgun, you must make the best of the situation using the correct tactics.

With that said, the following are two strategies that you can use to get Longshot Kills with Pistols in Modern Warfare 2:

1) Playing Hardcore mode

All Hardcore game modes in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Hardcore is one of the best modes in the game to earn longshots, irrespective of the weapon you are using. They usually guarantee a one or two-shot kill with handguns, even at long ranges. This makes it easier to rack up longshots in the mode. For instance, Pistols like the P890 require only one bullet to hit a target's upper torso and eliminate them at ranges up to 40 meters.

2) Using XTEN Angel-40 Optic

XTEN Angel-40 Optic(Image via Activision)

XTEN Angel-40 is a special Optic in the game that shows the distance between you and the target/location you are aiming at. This makes it easy to determine what will count as a longshot. However, it is only available for a few handguns in the game, including the GS Magna, the .50 GS, the X13 Auto, and the Basilisk revolver.

For the P890, X12, and FTAC Siege, you will need to rely on rough estimations.

That covers everything you need to know about getting Longshot kills with Pistols in Modern Warfare 2.

