Top 5 overpowered SMGs in Warzone 2 Season 5

SMGs continue to rule the Warzone 2 meta even after the Season 5 update. In addition to long-range choices, players require effective weapons for close-quarter combat, and that's where SMGs play a crucial role. They are lightweight and, hence, ideal for pushing a wounded enemy. While they don't have a long effective range, they can crush the opposition up close.

With the Season 5 update, a lot of SMGs recieved great buffs, especially the MX9 and the BAS-P. However, the Lachmann Sub's range was nerfed. Keeping these in mind, let's take a look at the top 5 overpowered SMGs in Warzone 2 along with their appropriate class setup.

Top 5 SMGs to dominate Warzone 2 Season 5

5) Vaznev-9K

Vaznev-9K loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Players treasure the Vaznev-9K as an SMG since it has a competitive and dominant TTK in those first 10-15 meters. It is also one of the most versatile guns in the game courtesy of its ability to transform into a mid-range rifle with the right loadout.

The Vaznev-9K improves the most from builds that enhance its recoil stability, damage range, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, and sprint-to-fire speed. Any feature that results in increased accuracy and agility can help shape this gun to be deadly in the battlefield.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: KAS-1 381mm

KAS-1 381mm Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

4) FSS Hurricane

FSS Hurricane loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The FSS Hurricane’s large magazine and high bullet velocity makes it a good pick for close-range combat in the battlefield. Furthermore, its remarkable mobility gives players a strategic advantage, allowing for more aggressive gameplay. Players can utilize the FSS Hurricane's large magazine capacity to apply consistent pressure on opponents.

The FSS Hurricane excels in close-range battle but struggles in mid to long-range combat. It is an excellent secondary weapon.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Demo Quicksilver Stock

Demo Quicksilver Stock Ammunition: 5.7x28mm Overpressured +P

5.7x28mm Overpressured +P Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

3) VEL 46

VEL 46 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The VEL 46 or MP7 is structurally similar to the Uzi and MAC 10. It does, however, fire at a faster rate than both of them. It has the most mobility out of all the weapons in Warzone 2's loot pool. With the VEL 46, moving through buildings and windows to take down opponents becomes a breeze.

The VEL 46 excels at close range and has the capacity to fire rapidly. The following build helps to reduce recoil while increasing damage range and bullet velocity.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator

Lacerta Compensator Barrel: Tango 228 Barrel

Tango 228 Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: OP-X9 Foregrip

OP-X9 Foregrip Rear Grip: ZLR Combat Grip

2) Lachmann Sub (MP5)

Lachmann Sub loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Since its release, the Lachmann Sub has remained one of the best close-range weapons in Warzone 2. With quick ADS and a fast rate of fire, it is quite deadly even in the hands of beginners.

The Lachmann Sub is a stable, well-rounded weapon courtesy of its low recoil, competitive TTK, and great mobility.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

1) ISO 45

ISO 45 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

If you want to succeed at close-range confrontations, the ISO 45 is unquestionably the best pick. Despite its long-standing supremacy as the greatest SMG, it suffered no nerfs in Season 5 of Warzone 2 and is hence a destructive gun even now.

Notably, the ISO 45 has the fastest TTK out of any SMGs in the game, making it an appealing choice for players who want to eliminate their opponents quickly and effectively.

Recommended loadout:

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: SK-3 Cheetah

SK-3 Cheetah Magazine: 45 Round Drum

45 Round Drum Rear Grip: EXP Shear

Those are the top 5 SMGs in the game after the new season 5 update. That said, the meta may continue to change in the future, so players must adapt and stay informed to preserve their edge in Warzone.