Modern Warfare 3 beta "Error Code 14515": Possible fix, reasons, and more 

The Modern Warfare 3 beta continues to suffer from performance issues as players are now reporting a new 14515 error code, which is either disconnecting them from a lobby or not letting them enter the game. It’s grown to be one of the more annoying errors to deal with in the bets because there is no permanent solution you can try out for it. Error 14515 usually occurs when the Call of Duty servers see a massive surge of players. When the servers get crowded beyond capacity, the error is shown, and players are either automatically kicked from the lobby or unable to enter the game.

This is one of the major reasons why there is no permanent solution that you can try out to fix the performance issue for you. However, the community has come up with a few temporary workarounds that you can try to deal with.

Hence, today’s Modern Warfare 3 guide will go over some of the things you will be required to do to deal with the 14515 error code in the open beta.

How to fix the Modern Warfare 3 beta “Error Code 14515”

As mentioned, there are no permanent solutions that you will be able to try out when it comes to the 14515 error in Modern Warfare 3 open beta. However, here are a few steps you can try to resolve the issue:

1) Wait for log-in surges to go down

The 14515 error may be occurring due to too many players trying to log into the game or if the beta servers are overcrowded. So you might want to wait before there is less stress on the servers before looking to log back into the game.

2) Check server status

The Modern Warfare 3 beta servers might also be down due to maintenance or facing other issues. To know if it’s a server-related problem, check Call of Duty’s social media pages or go to Activision’s official page. The developer will likely address players if there are issues with the servers themselves.

3) Restart MW3

While it may not seem like much of a fix, restarting MW3 a couple of times seems to have helped a fair number of players in the community. So, if the servers are up and you still face the error, try restarting the game a few times.

4) Keep MW3 updated

The Modern Warfare 3 14515 error might occur because your game may not have been updated to the latest patch. So try keeping the game by checking for the latest versions and then downloading any other patches or hotfixes if they are available.

5) Wait for a fix

With so many players facing the 14515 error, it’s likely that Activision is aware of it and will be deploying a hotfix in the coming weeks or months to address the performance issues.