When does Modern Warfare 3 Zombies go live? Release date and time for all regions

The highly anticipated release of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is only a few days away. A collaborative effort between Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, and High Moon Studios, this Zombie mode is an exciting addition to the Modern Warfare Universe. Gamers can prepare for the undead experience as a pre-load window becomes available on November 8, 2023, at 10 am PT.

Following the Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access release on November 2, 2023, the COD community is eagerly waiting for the official launch of Modern Warfare 3's Zombie mode. This article aims to provide detailed release timing information for all platforms across all regions.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies release date and time for all regions

MW3 Zombies PC launch dates and times for various regions (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will officially release on November 9 and will be available on various platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. However, the release timing will differ for console and PC players.

For console players (PlayStation and Xbox) the Zombie mode will be available to play in a rolling launch, starting in New Zealand at midnight (November 10 at 12 am GMT+13). This implies that the game will be available in the USA at 3 am PT on November 9, and will be fully live worldwide by 10 pm PT on the same day.

For PC players (Battle.net and Steam), the mode will be available to play on November 9 at 9 pm PT.

Check below to find the exact release time in your specific time zone:

Pacific Time (PT): November 9, 2023, at 9 pm

November 9, 2023, at 9 pm Mountain Time (MT): November 9, 2023, at 10 pm

November 9, 2023, at 10 pm Central Time (CT): November 9, 2023, at 11 pm

November 9, 2023, at 11 pm Eastern Time (ET): November 10, 2023, at 12 am

November 10, 2023, at 12 am Brasília Time (BRT): November 10, 2023, at 1 am

November 10, 2023, at 1 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 10, 2023, at 4 am

November 10, 2023, at 4 am Central European Time (CET): November 10, 2023, at 5 am

November 10, 2023, at 5 am Eastern European Time (EET): November 10, 2023, at 6 am

November 10, 2023, at 6 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 10, 2023, at 7 am

November 10, 2023, at 7 am Indian Standard Time (IST): November 10, 2023, at 9:30 am

November 10, 2023, at 9:30 am China Standard Time (CST): November 10, 2023, at 12 pm

November 10, 2023, at 12 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): November 10, 2023, at 1 pm

November 10, 2023, at 1 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 10, 2023, at 2 pm

November 10, 2023, at 2 pm New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 10, 2023, at 4 pm

The above is all the required information players need to know regarding the release date and time of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.