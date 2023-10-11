All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies gameplay details leaked: Perks, Achievments, Power-ups, and more

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has officially been revealed in Call of Duty: Next event. The upcoming game mode will be the first-ever entry in the MW universe. While developers have showcased gameplay and map details in the trailer, it is yet to be completely disclosed. According to many creators in the community, they were invited to check out gameplay separately but not as a part of the event.

Here are the major gameplay details leaked so far regarding Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, from the name of the Perks to Achievements.

All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Perks leaked so far

According to the official CoD blog, returning Zombies mode players will find some of the iconic features as parts of the upcoming gameplay. If you're looking for all the upcoming Perks in MW3 Zombies, here are the ones leaked so far. Keep note that these are all the leaks and can change when the game officially releases.

Juggernog

Deadshot Daiquiri

Speed Cola

Stamin-Up

Elemental Pop

PHD Flopper

Death Perception

Quick Revive

Tombstone

All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Power-Ups leaked so far

Those familiar with Zombies in Call of Duty: Black Ops would remember a special feature called Power-Ups. You get these Power-Ups by killing zombies or hell hounds. Using Power-Ups, players can easily defeat zombies when things go out of hand.

While it is not confirmed how CoD developers will use this feature in the upcoming mode, here are all the leaked Power-Ups so far:

Armor Vest

Bonus Points

Carpenter

Fire Sale

Double Points

Full Power

Insta-Kill

Max Ammo

Nuke

Perk Can

All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies characters leaked so far

Call of Duty has already revealed that MW3 Zombies will have a story tied to its gameplay. The cinematic trailer has shown us characters like Soap, Laswell, and Ravenov. Here are all the upcoming characters leaked via MWIIINTEL:

Kapoor

Greene

Miller

Jansen

Dobbs

Barrera

Ravenov

Fang

Laswell

Soap

All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Achievements leaked so far

Activision is yet to officially reveal the Achievements of the upcoming MW3 Zombies. However, leakers have revealed all of them, and here is what to expect upon completing objectives in the forthcoming mode:

And So It Begins

Back From The Dead

Conqueror

Gravestone

Helpful Stranger

Hired Gun

One Against All

Perkaholic

Seeing Red

Slaughter House

Write-Off

You Can Pet The Dog

The End

That is all there to know regarding MW3 Zombies and its gameplay details. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more information on this mode.