Is Zakhaev alive in Modern Warfare 3? New zombies trailer explained

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 recently released a fresh trailer for the Zombie mode and provided the first glance into its storyline alongside showcasing Viktor Zakhaev. The character seems to be directly involved with the virus outbreak and could play a major role in the entire game. The video quickly gained the attention of the entire community and raked in thousands of views.

The introduction of this personality sparked various theories about Zakhaev as the trailer tells a story about the past and how he started the entire Zombie outbreak. His involvement could help the community join different dots throughout the new and upcoming Zombie mode with the past storylines. However, Zakhaev will not be a part of the present MW3 timeline as he died a long time ago.

This article will highlight Zakhaev’s return to Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3's new Zombie trailer shows the return of Zakhaev

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has confirmed the presence of a new Zombie mode with a thrilling trailer on YouTube. This confirms that Zakhaev will be returning to the MW saga and will be heavily involved in the undead chronicles. Players are likely to encounter the character only in the Zombie mode.

The new Modern Warfare 3 video shows a group of armed soldiers gearing up for a retrieval mission in a city at night. However, the pace quickly picks up as an armored vehicle blasts through the streets and marks the beginning of the task. A group of three soldiers breach a hollow portion of a wall and make their way to the basement.

The trio finds a group of people connected to a strange core with pipe-like connections. Upon closer inspection, the core ejects viles of a purple fluid filled with a moving black substance inside it. It is important to note that two of the slots inside the core are missing and have not been shown in the trailer.

The mission goes sideways as local authorities try to fight against the group, and Zakhaev throws a vile to the streets, releasing the fluid. The street quickly fills up with an eerie-looking gas and infects all the dead soldiers.

They turn into zombies and attack anything and anyone in front of them while a small group of survivors leave with the vehicle.

The scene cuts and brings players to a helicopter with John "Soap" MacTavish, Kate Laswell, and Sergei Ravenov while they discuss the outlines of Operation Deadbolt.

The group seems to be tasked with containing the situation and preventing further spread of the infection to protect the citizens.

The Modern Warfare 3 trailer shows a location that is more like a playable map instead of an arena that Zombie mode features in past Call of Duty games. This could be hinting at a different type of survival mode where players would have to fight against hordes of zombies and evacuate the area after completing objectives.

It is important to note that these are speculations based on the official video and have not been officially confirmed by Activision or any of the developers.

