5 things you might have missed in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies trailer

The long-awaited Modern Warfare 3 Zombies trailer has finally arrived, causing a frenzy among eager players worldwide. This exciting video provides a sneak peek at what looks to be a terrific addition to the enormously famous franchise. There is a lot to admire here, from the breathtaking sights to the heart-pounding action segments.

However, due to the quick pace and information overload, some details may be missed during the first few viewings. As a result, we've compiled a list of five essential elements that you might have missed in the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies teaser.

Five things you may have missed in the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies trailer

1) Hidden Easter eggs

The Monkey Bomb (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies appear to hide Easter eggs in promos and gameplay. Due to their subconscious placement, symbols engraved on walls or strange artifacts placed painstakingly to reward ardent players may be easy to miss.

In the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies trailer, the Monkey Bomb is a utility item initially shown in World at War's Der Riese map and then seen in various COD: Zombies maps, including Black Ops: Cold War. It can be used to entice zombies.

2) Character backstories

Gregori Weaver is a character from the past (Image via Activision)

While the trailer focuses on violent action and a zombie onslaught, there are tiny hints of the individuals' backstories scattered throughout. A quick picture of a photo frame depicting a group of soldiers on a prior operation appears at the 0:55 mark, signifying a common history and friendship among the heroes.

Furthermore, the worn-out military patches seen on the protagonists' clothing throughout the teaser may hold hidden details or clues to their personal history and affiliations.

3) Environmental impact on gameplay

Environmental impact on gameplay (Image via Activision)

If you pay close attention to the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies trailer, you will notice how important the landscape is to the gameplay experience. At 1:35, for example, the protagonists maneuver through a partially collapsed building, using debris and weak buildings to form barricades to impede the advancing zombie horde.

This emphasizes the importance of environmental factors as strategic assets in the struggle for existence.

4) Zombie design variations

Zombie design variations were very prominent in the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies trailer (Image via Activision)

While the teaser depicts frantic zombie-slaying action, close inspection reveals that the undead horde in MW3 Zombies is designed differently. At the 2:10 mark, you can see zombies with various physical appearances and attributes. Some are more agile and faster, while others are heavier and more resilient.

These design variants imply a wide range of opponents, each with its own set of strengths and weaknesses, adding depth and strategic complication to the gaming.

5) The soundtrack

The soundtrack in the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies clip is noteworthy, as it enhances the ambiance and increases the gameplay experience. Low whispering can be heard in the background at the 1:50 mark as the camera pans across a scary and black alleyway, creating a disturbing and foreboding ambiance.

Furthermore, the soundtrack contains abrupt crescendos and strong sound effects throughout the trailer, boosting the tension and immersing players in the adrenaline-fueled world of zombie-infested pandemonium.

For more information, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty page.