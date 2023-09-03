All potential zombie bosses returning in Modern Warfare 3

Recent leaks from popular Call of Duty source MrDalekJD suggest the onset of several potential zombie bosses returning in Modern Warfare 3. With a zombie mode teased and essentially confirmed for the upcoming title, the community is hyped about the resurgence of these antagonists with the release of the new Call of Duty title.

This article will explore all the potential undead nemeses who will resurface in MW3's extremely hyped Zombie mode. Veteran players are excited for the opportunity to begin their age-old grind of sparring against zombies in-game.

Mimic, Mangler, Panzer Soldat, and other potential zombie bosses returning in Modern Warfare 3

As per recent leaks, we believe a number of old zombie bosses from previous Call of Duty titles are making their way into Modern Warfare 3. The available preliminary information suggests that the following bosses will reportedly be part of Modern Warfare 3's zombie mode:

Mimic Mangler Panzersoldat Kransy Soldat Hellhound

These bosses have been part of the Call of Duty franchise for the longest time, and their addition to the upcoming title is indeed worth every bit of hype by fans. For those who are unacquainted with these bosses, here's a brief introduction to every single one of them.

Mimic

Mimic's origin can be traced back to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. As the name suggests, they excel at shapeshifting and are capable of disguising themselves as anything ranging from guns, loot boxes, salvage, or even equipment. Mimics can definitely test a player's awareness, and without their wits about it, any player would succumb to the terror of the Mimic.

Mangler

Mangler, or the Russian Mangler Soldier, is originally part of Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. The Mangler is classified as a Special Enemy, which players have also encountered in Call of Duty's Black Ops Cold War. The Mangler spawns generally in window-barriers, and up to four can spawn at the same time. These star-spangled undead soldiers are capable of dealing formidable damage if players don't keep their distance from them.

Panzersoldat

The Panzersoldat, also known as the Mech Z, is part of Call of Duty's Black Ops titles. Both Black Ops 2 and 3 feature this villain, who takes the form of an armored soldier. The antagonist carries a flamethrower and has a powerful melee attack. Any player within the zombie's effective range will be burned to mere ashes.

Kransy Soldat

The Krasny Soldat made its first appearance in Black Ops Cold War's zombie mode. Alternatively known as the Red Soldier, the Krasny Soldat, much like the Panzersoldat, is an armored soldier bearing a flamethrower and a powerful melee weapon. It is the equivalent of the Panzersoldat for Black Ops Cold War.

Hellhound

The Hellhounds are a popular zombie antagonist in Call of Duty's zombie franchise. They have made their appearance in multiple CoD titles, such as Call of Duty: World at War, Black Ops, and Black Ops 4. They are zombie dogs who spawn in packs of two to four and deal excruciating amounts of damage by clawing and biting players.

With these new revelations, players are undoubtedly excited to experience Modern Warfare 3's upcoming zombie mode.

