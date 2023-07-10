Call of Duty Black Ops 4 secret zombies easter egg found after five years

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 had a long list of easter eggs for the player base in secret rooms and zombie mode. A player called “Jek47” was able to access some of the hidden areas on different maps and provided the community with some clarity on the zombie storyline. Despite discovering these easter eggs, most players cannot enter the rooms as it was accessed using game mods.

Black Ops 4 had one of the most intricate campaigns and multiplayer modes that attracted many players. One of the most exciting parts about playing this futuristic Call of Duty title was finding secret messages and phrases that aided the story's development. Despite its old age, fans have unveiled some new secrets on different maps that link the chaos story with the known artifacts.

Let us look closer at the new easter eggs found in Call of Duty Black Ops 4.

What are the latest easter eggs found in Black Ops 4 zombie mode?

Activision worked with various development studios to create some famous shooter titles. The publisher introduced several popular multiplayer modes like gun games and zombie hunts, which remain integral to the fast-paced experience. Black Ops 4 is special due to its maps containing secret rooms suspected to have easter eggs.

In the game's zombie mode maps, MrDalekJD showcased some of the most hidden easter eggs. The secret rooms shown in the video cannot be entered directly, as the developer has locked them and removed their textures. However, Jek47 could mod it just enough and unlock the doors leading to these secret rooms while rendering the entire area.

One of the rooms in the video contains two bunk beds and a table in the middle with photographs and a book. The pictures show an artifact of the storyline’s characters, while the open book has chaos symbols scribbled on the pages. The community has been able to decipher the message and concluded that it is a poem called “The Seventh Gate.”

The poem describes the unity of the two artifacts and how it would change some people. The change would also force the masses to endure a long and complex trial to achieve a cure for the condition.

A single torn page can also be seen under the book. It has drawings of the main artifact and its relation to a smaller locket. The story's antagonist snatches the locket and combines it with the main artifact unleashing the plague and turning almost everyone into zombies.

Another room was discovered, seemingly empty but containing a very high level of detail. The room has several chains and dimly lit chandeliers with benches on the side of the wall. The gloomy environment of this secret room makes the player base wonder what the developer had initially planned for this easter egg.

The content creator takes a step further and wonders if PC modding can reveal even new items in the future, as the game files of Black Ops 4 may still contain the information of the hidden elements.

