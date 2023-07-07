How many people are playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Current player count

It is a well-known fact that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been losing players since its peak in November 2022. It reached an average of 90,000 users back in March 2023 from an all-time high count of 488,897 on Steam. But this number seems to be in free fall, and the title is bleeding players every single day despite the desperate attempts of the developer to push new content every Seasonal update.

Modern Warfare 2 is the direct sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It features a narrative-driven campaign that showcases the latest graphical tech to create an immersive experience. It also features a Co-op mode that provides a seamless PvE experience. However, the game's highlight is its Multiplayer mode, which attracts thousands of players from around the globe daily.

However, the game's player count has recently taken a dive. That said, this article will take a closer look at Modern Warfare 2's player count as of July 2023.

What is the player count for Modern Warfare 2?

Determining the player count for Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation (PS4 and PS5) and Xbox Consoles (Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S) is next to impossible as this data isn't public. The same goes for the Battle.net client on PC. Although some third-party trackers report numbers, time and again, they have proved inaccurate.

However, Steam being transparent as they have been, users can get a pretty accurate estimate of how many users are currently playing the game.

Based on the recent data derived from SteamCharts, the title is averaging around 65,246.6 players in the past 30 days, with the all-time low average being 63,995.2 players back in May 2023. Even with the recent Season 4 update, which introduced a plethora of new content to the game, it only saw an +1.65% gain in the total user count, which isn't enough to keep the community growing.

However, these numbers are purely on Steam, and the active player count on consoles, and Battle.net will also come into play. That said, these numbers are a good indicator of how the community responds to the game and the content the developer provides players.

Also, it is worth noting here that these numbers are by no means bad in general, but considering the fact that the game is losing players rapidly, it should be a sign of concern for the developer.

This is all there is to know about Modern Warfare 2's player count as of July 2023. With the Season 4 Reloaded around the corner, the title should see a minor boost in its user count, but it is doubtful that it will be exponential.

Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are currently live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

