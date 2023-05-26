Best Modern Warfare 2 graphics settings for PS5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brought numerous visual upgrades over its predecessor Modern Warfare (2019). Developed on a new engine, the game features various novel graphical technologies that give players a realistic Call of Duty experience like never before. Moreover, the title provides users with a host of settings to tweak and further fine-tune their experience.

That said, the available graphical settings for the PS5 are limited compared to the PC version. Although players cannot completely alter the game's appearance on the PS5, they can certainly change many settings to elevate the experience. This guide will look at the best graphics settings for Modern Warfare 2 on the PS5.

Best graphics settings for Modern Warfare 2 on PS5 in Season 3 Reloaded

Modern Warfare 2 is a first-person shooter title where fast-paced gameplay is the name of the show. As a result, users must tune their settings in such a way that they get consistently high framerates and clear visuals.

On the PS5, players can run the game in either 120 FPS mode or 60 FPS, with both having their fair share of advantages and disadvantages.

For instance, the 120 FPS mode would deliver high framerates at the cost of resolution and visual quality. Similarly, 60 FPS mode would provide users with fantastic image quality but at a lower framerate.

Hence, unless you'll be playing the Campaign mode, Special Ops, or Raid, running the game at 120 FPS is advised to get a smooth experience. As for visual quality, the following settings are recommended to be tweaked to get the most optimal experience in Modern Warfare 2 on the PS5:

Details & Textures

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Post Processing Effects

World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

0.00 Depth of Field: Off

Off FidelityFX CAS: On

On FidelityFX CAS Strength: 50

View

120 Hz Refresh Rate: On

On Field of View (FOV): 90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)

90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Person Field of View: 90

90 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person ADS Transition: Personal preference

Personal preference Default Spectator Camera: Personal preference

After tweaking the above settings, exit the Graphics menu and head to the Interface menu. Here, find Color Customization and change the color settings to the following:

Color Filter: Filter 2

Filter 2 Color Filter Target: Both

Both World Color Intensity: 100

100 Interface Color Intensity: 100

These are the best settings for Modern Warfare 2 on PS5 as of Season 3 Reloaded. Players may also change their TV/monitor settings to get even more vivid and clear picture quality.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

