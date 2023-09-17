Warzone 2 DMZ guide: How to complete Reconnaissance by Fire mission?

Reconnaissance by Fire is a Tier 2 DMZ mission in Warzone 2 from the Shadow Company Faction. The mission consists of three distinct objectives. First, players must eliminate seven enemies with MCPR-300 using iron sights. Next, they have to take down seven other enemies with the MCPR-300 with a hybrid sight equipped in the same deployment. Finally, one must neutralize seven adversaries with the MCPR-300 with a thermal sight equipped in the same deployment.

Upon completing the mission, players will be rewarded an STB 556 Contraband and 7500 XP. Given the enticing rewards this mission offers, it is a must-do, and everyone should take it up before heading for other missions.

With that said, this guide will take a closer look at the Reconnaissance by Fire mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and how one can complete it easily.

How to get 7 kills using the MCPR-300 using different scopes in the Reconnaissance by Fire DMZ mission of Warzone 2?

Guide to eliminating 7 enemies using the MCPR-300 using different scopes in the Reconnaissance by Fire DMZ mission of Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Here's how you can get 7 kills using the MCPR-300 using different scopes in the Reconnaissance by Fire DMZ mission of Warzone 2:

Equip an MCPR-300 without any scopes and head to an Exclusion Zone of your choice.

Use the iron-sight Sniper Rifle to take down seven enemies. It is worth noting that these eliminations will count even if you kill AI soldiers.

Once you have taken down seven enemies, the first objective will be complete.

Now head over to the nearest Workbench. They are usually located near a Buy Station.

Equip a Hybrid Scope. It will cost you $2400 and hence ensure that you have sufficient funds.

Get seven kills using the MCPR-300 with the Hybrid scope equipped.

Next, head back to the Workbench and equip a Thermal scope. You'll need an additional $2400 for this step.

Neutralize seven additional adversaries with the Thermal scope equipped to complete the mission.

Completing all the above steps will complete the mission, and you'll be instantly rewarded with all the items this mission promises. You don't need to have three insured slots open, nor would you be required to purchase entire loadouts in a game.

Moreover, due to the simplicity of the mission, it can be undertaken solo and requires minimal cash, which can be earned by looting around or completing a few easy contracts.

If you are having trouble getting kills, your best bet is to deploy into Ashika Island or Vondel. They have a higher concentration of enemies in each part of the map, allowing you to rack up kills with ease.

That covers everything that there is to know about completing this Tier 2 Shadow Company mission. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest MW3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone news.