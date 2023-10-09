Tracer Pack Doom bundle in Warzone and MW2/MW3: Price, what's included and more

Call of Duty has officially introduced the Tracer Pack Doom bundle in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, and all the items in the pack will also be available in Modern Warfare 3 from the launch.

In the last season of Warzone and MW2, Call of Duty has introduced numerous cross-overs with multiple pop culture references, and the video game franchise, 'Doom', is one of them.

If you are looking forward to the release date, price and what's included in the bundle, read below.

When does Tracer Pack Doom release in Warzone and MW2

The Tracer Pack Doom will be available to purchase in both Warzone and MW2 from October 9. It can be expected to go live around 9:30 am PT, as it is the usual time when new items are available in Call of Duty.

Tracer Pack Doom price in Warzone and MW2

The bundle can be expected to cost users 1,800 Call of Duty Points. Keep note that it can be changed when the bundle officially goes live in the game.

It is recommended that you buy the 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points by using $19.99 or its equivalent currency in different regions. You can easily find the CoD points in the game store. Here is a full breakdown of all the available packs to get CPs.

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What's included in Tracer Pack Doom in Warzone and MW2

From a vintage low FPS Doom shotgun to a classic "Chainsaw" Melee Blueprint, the Tracer Pack bundle offers a plethora of content in Warzone and MW2. Both the weapons will also reminisce the classic Doom graphics effect and get bloodier upon killing more enemies. You can also access everything in Modern Warfare 3 from November 10. Here is what's included in the bundle:

“Super Shotgun” Shotgun Blueprint

“Chainsaw” Melee Blueprint

“Doomguy” Gunscreen

“DOOM” Weapon Charm

“Cacodemon” Sticker

“Slayer” Sticker

“DOOM” Loading Screen

“Gibs” Emblem

animated “Healthy Mug” Emblem

animated “Lost Soul” Emblem

animated “POV” Emblem

Call of Duty: Warzone and MW2 are now in their last season. The battle royale will later be integrated with the upcoming Modern Warfare 3.