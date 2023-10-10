Iconic PHD Flopper from Black Ops is returning in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Fan-favorite Call of Duty Zombies feature, PHD Flopper, is returning in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. First introduced in Black Ops, the Perk-a-Cola feature is one of the funniest ways to kill the undead and has been present in all Black Ops games. However, this is the first time a Modern Warfare CoD will see the feature, evoking excitement and anticipation.

Read below to learn more about PHD Flopper in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

What is PHD Flopper in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

MW3 Zombies developer Treyarch Studios has previously confirmed that some of the iconic Zombies features are on their way to be featured in the upcoming iteration. A recent gameplay has showcased the return of the legendary PHD Flopper, and it looks extremely fun to use.

Expand Tweet

The perk lets one jump from an elevated area and create a massive shockwave in a close radius. Keep note that players would receive zero Fall Damage while jumping onto the hordes of undead.

The upcoming Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will feature an extraction-based gameplay setting. Similar to DMZ last year, the upcoming Zombies mode will also be playable on the Warzone Battle Royale map, with the developers having revealed a story attached to it.

It's not just the undead, as players would also face opponents in the mode, ensuring a PvPvE experience. According to Call of Duty's official blog, the newly introduced narrative attached to the gameplay is called Operation Deadbolt. It focuses on how our heroes from Task Force 141 have stopped an outbreak in the past.

The exact timeline for the event is yet to be revealed, but it's expected to be somewhere between the events of Modern Warfare (2019) and Modern Warfare 2.

For more information regarding MW3 Zombies, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.