Can you play zombies in Modern Warfare 3 beta?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is just around the corner, as players look forward to delving into the action on the early access beta. This version of Modern Warfare 3 will let players experience the game's multiplayer mode. It will also help the developers collect useful feedback to improve the game until it is officially released.

Recently, Activision hosted the Call of Duty: Next event, where they revealed new information about their latest installment, Modern Warfare 3. It included updates on multiplayer, the Zombies mode, and the new iteration of Warzone.

If you are wondering whether you can play zombies in Modern Warfare 3 beta, this article provides insight.

Is it possible to play zombies in Modern Warfare 3 beta?

Unfortunately, you will not be able to play Zombies in the Modern Warfare 3 beta. In an official Call of Duty blog, the developers from Activision, Infinity Ward, and Sledgehammer Games have stated that the early access beta will include game modes like Kill Confirmed and Team Deathmatch. However, there has been no confirmation for Zombies mode as of now.

It is observed that the first weekend beta access period for PlayStation players has two playlists - Mosh Pit and Ground War. The former includes Domination, Hardpoint, and Team Deathmatch, while the latter includes only the Ground War game mode. Kill Confirmed game mode will be added to the PlayStation beta access on October 8.

Moreover, the beta version of MW3 will also feature five of the 16 maps, including Favela, Skidrow, Highrise, Estate, and Rust. It remains unclear which game modes were added in the Modern Warfare 3 beta for the second beta weekend, which will feature crossplay between PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.

Zombies may or may not be added to the second weekend, but as mentioned earlier, it is still unclear.

What's new in Modern Wafare 3 Zombie mode?

Activision and Treyarch have announced a lot of changes to the Zombies mode in MW 3. The latest trailer reveals that the mode will have an open-world design. Players can also use vehicles to explore the map or kill zombies. This game mode appears to be open-world extraction-styled, where players will be seen fighting with both zombies and human enemies.

Additionally, co-op mode teams can coordinate with each other or play on their own, the choice is theirs. It is also confirmed that the Zombie mode in MW 3 will feature power-ups like Pack-a-Punch, Mystery Box, and Wonder Weapon. MW3 is also set to feature a few new powerups, although they haven't been disclosed by the developers yet.

This is all we know about the MW 3 Zombie mode so far. We are anticipating more important reveals in the upcoming early access beta weekends.