Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta: Expected maps, game modes, and more

The Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta is almost here. Following the debut of its campaign gameplay at Gamescom 2023, the Open beta dates, alongside information regarding the Call of Duty Next event, have been revealed. The official release date for MW3 is November 10, 2023. However, Call of Duty fans will be able to test it out ahead of time as CoD holds beta programs before the final release.

Activision has merely stated there would be an early access for Modern Warfare III, with no clues on its features. It will include main game modes, Ground War, maps from Modern Warfare 2, and an abundance of loadout options. Players can also try with the improved slide canceling overhaul, Tac Stance, and other features.

All playable maps in Modern Warfare 3 Beta access

Karachi (Image via Activision)

Map voting will return in Modern Warfare 3, and all perks will be available at the start of the match. Players can also use the new Covert Sneakers Perk for silent movement, and multiplayer health will be boosted to 150, resulting in a longer Time to Kill (TTK) in all modes except Hardcore.

They will be able to compete on the 16 6v6 maps from 2009's Modern Warfare 2. As part of Modern Warfare 3's post-launch seasonal update, 12 entirely new maps will be released. Here are all the options speculated to be featured in Modern Warfare 3 Beta access:

Karachi

Highrise

Favela

Rust

Afghan

Invasion

Sub Base

Wasteland

Scrapyard

Estate

Derail

Quarry

Underpass

Terminal

Skidrow

Rundown

All game modes in Modern Warfare 3 Beta access

For early access, it is speculated that most multiplayer modes will be available except the Zombies mode. Series favorites like Team Deathmatch and Domination will most likely be available. As for the best news, MW3 map rotation will be based on the mode you're playing, so each map has been customized to the selection.

Considering the number of multiplayer game modes, some of the less popular ones could be removed in order to streamline the experience. Regardless, players want to see more variety in the modes since MW1 (2019) and MW2 (2022) outperformed in that aspect.

Here are all the game modes expected to feature in the Modern Warfare 3 Beta access:

Control

Search and Destroy

Cutthroat

Headquarters

Gun Game

Domination

Invasion

Ground War

Team Deathmatch

War

Deathmatch/Free-For-All

Hardpoint

Official schedule for Modern Warfare 3 Beta access

Official Open Beta schedule access dates (Image via Activision)

Activision announced the Modern Warfare III early access dates at Gamescom's Opening Night Live. Pre-ordering PlayStation users get in first, beginning on October 6, 2023. Cross-play is permitted for the second weekend, with PlayStation users joined by Xbox and PC players.

During Weekend 1, PlayStation users who have preordered the Vault edition can participate on October 6-7, with their access period extended till October 8-10.

For Weekend 2, cross-play functionality will come into play. Starting on October 12-13, it will be accessible to PC and Xbox users who have preordered the Vault edition, along with PlayStation members. From October 14-16, the feature will be available across all platforms, regardless of preorder status.

Remember that all of the above-mentioned maps and modes are just speculation, as Activision has yet to confirm the inclusions for early access. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3 news.