Warzone 2 expert's top 5 fastest TTK loadout for Season 5

The Time-to-Kill (TTK) in Warzone 2 Season 5 is one of the most essential combat elements that is influenced by the weapon's internal parameters, such as rate of fire, bullet velocity, damage per shot, and damage range. A weapon with a faster TTK allows players to quickly and easily eliminate their opponents, whilst one with a slower TTK requires more shots and time.

When it comes to meta weapons, a variety of performance metrics are considered. Following the Warzone 2 Season 5 update, questions may arise as to which weapons have risen to the top of the meta after the addition of new weapons and different buffs and nerfs. WhosImmortal, a YouTuber and Warzone expert, has selected these shocking picks for the fastest-killing weapon this season.

Note: The mentioned gun loadouts are in no particular order.

Five best fastest TTK loadouts for Warzone 2 Season 5

1) Lachmann 762

Lachmann 762 TTK loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Lachmann 762 can be converted to full auto, resulting in an insanely quick TTK. However, due to the significant recoil at long range, it is difficult to use. Switching to semi-auto is advised for long-range encounters.

If you can consistently land shots with the Lachmann 762 at 60 meters, it gives a TTK of 776 milliseconds, which is much faster than other weapons in Warzone 2.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Bore-490

Bore-490 Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann RAPP

15.9" Lachmann RAPP Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

2) 556 Icarus

556 Icarus TTK loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The 556 Icarus is an under-appreciated weapon in the game with a remarkable TTK of 1015 milliseconds at 63 meters. When compared to other light machine rifles or even battle rifles in the game, you will see that it kills faster than those guns at that range. Furthermore, because of its moderate recoil and versatility, this rifle is ideal for beginners in Season 5.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: FTac Coldforge 16"

FTac Coldforge 16" Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

3) BAS-P

BAS-P TTK loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

While the BAS-P performs poorly in the close-range meta, it excels in the mid-range meta. At 19 meters, it has a TTK of 725 milliseconds. Many other SMGs in Season 5 cannot compete with the TTK of the BAS-P since their damage drop-offs are much higher. This BAS-P loadout by WhosImmortal is simple and straightforward.

Recommended loadout:

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

4) FR Avancer

FR Avancer TTK loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The FR Avancer is now the best TTK in the meta for sniper support. It has a 965-millisecond TTK at 39 meters, which is the optimal mid-range area for that sniper support.

This gun outperforms the Chimera, the Kastov-74u, and the Tempus Razorback as sniper support in Season 5. With the proper construction, it is an extremely aggressive rifle designed to thrive in that particular range.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 435mm FR435

435mm FR435 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Rear Grip: SA Ion

5) FTAC Recon

FTAC Recon TTK loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

At 52 meters, the FTAC Recon has a TTK of 768 milliseconds if the shots are always landed. The drawback is that landing shots consistently with this gun is difficult, and ammo is limited.

If you're spamming with this gun, you'll quickly run out of ammo. But, according to WhosImmortal, the Lachmann-556 is the only gun that can compete with it if you can master it and learn how to efficiently utilize the ammo.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Ammunition: .458 High velocity

.458 High velocity Magazine: 15 Round Mag

These are the top 5 fastest TTKs in Warzone 2 Season 5. Follow the Sportskeeda Call of Duty section for more information and guides.