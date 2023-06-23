Best BAS-P loadout for Warzone 2 Season 04: Class setup, attachments, and more

Warzone 2 is brimming with various weapons, which are pivotal in garnering in-game success. The result of engagements and deployment in-game is often determined by who has the best loadout. Taking the time to select the attachments is just as important as choosing the weapon itself. Submachine guns (SMG) can be used as a primary weapon, but they are more popular as a secondary for a hard-hitting loadout in Warzone 2.

An example of SMG that is best used as a secondary is the BAS-P. If you are looking for the best way to set up the BAS-P in Warzone 2, this is the guide for you.

What is the best class setup for the BAS-P in Warzone 2?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Free Access is live now until the 26th Time to lock in 🤝 #MWII Free Access is live now until the 26th Time to lock in 🤝#MWII Free Access is live now until the 26th 🆓 https://t.co/04qHWo8fup

The BAS-P boasts a high fire rate and great mobility, making it a decent choice for close-range encounters in Warzone 2. Due to this, it is best used as a secondary option for a medium to long-range gun. Hence, your first perk is Overkill. Equipping this perk will allow you to choose a different Primary weapon, such as a sniper rifle, a marksman rifle, or even an assault rifle.

Your next perk can either be Battle Hardened or Bomb Squad, which will allow you to withstand the effects of lethal or tactical grenades that will get thrown at you while playing Warzone 2.

The Fast Hands perk is also a great option since you can swap weapons faster, especially if you have the Overkill perk equipped. Aside from swapping weapons faster, you also reload and use equipment quicker with this perk.

To round your perks out, High Alert will allow you to protect yourself if an enemy spots you. Picking the right perks to complete your loadout is as important as choosing the perfect attachments.

Aside from your perks, having the right equipment in Warzone 2 can give you an edge during perilous situations. If you prefer to play aggressively, a Stun or a Flash grenade is the perfect choice. However, for defensive stalwarts, the smoke grenade is ideal.

As for your lethal equipment, the Drill Charge is a great choice in Warzone 2 since it will let you clear rooms or hurt enemies behind cover without exposing yourself.

What are the best attachments for BAS-P?

The BAS-P is a great defensive weapon when enemies get close or if you need to clear rooms as the aggressor. Attachments that improve control and provide great accuracy and stability when firing from the hip will complement the weapon.

Here are the best attachments for the BAS-P:

50-Round Drum (Magazine): The 50-Round Drum will ensure you can keep your finger on the trigger longer between reloads.

D37 (Rear Grip): The sole purpose of this attachment is to improve the BAS-P's recoil control

Hipshot L20 (Laser): Since the BAS-P will serve primarily as a secondary for close-range engagements where-in you might not necessarily have time to ADS, adding a laser that improves both Hip Fire Accuracy and Hip Fire Control is perfect

AVR-T90 Comp (Muzzle): This muzzle attachment improves the horizontal and vertical recoil of the BAS-P, further improving the weapon's control

Demo Cleanshot 40 (Underbarrel): Adding a grip attachment such as this will further improve the weapon's overall stability when shooting and aiming

These attachments make the BAS-P a deadly weapon at close range without the need to ADS. However, this shouldn't deter you from aiming down sights if the opportunity is there. If you prefer to ADS, you may replace the Laser with an Optic.

The under-barrel attachment can also be replaced with the 10.5" Bruen Typhoon Barrel if you want to improve this gun's range by a few increments.

If you want a guide on the best loadout for a different SMG in Warzone 2, check out the Vaznev-9K.

Poll : 0 votes